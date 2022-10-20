Nicola Sturgeon to chair second energy summit in two months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Nicola Sturgeon to chair second energy summit in two months

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will chair the second summit with energy industry leaders in less than two months on Thursday.
By Energy Reporter
20/10/2022, 6:53 am
© Kami Thomson / DCTsturgeon windfall tax
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen.

It comes as the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, announced on Monday that the energy price guarantee, which effectively capped energy prices for two years, will instead last for just six months with a more targeted approach taking its place next year.

The August meeting included charities, energy suppliers such as Scottish Power, E.ON and OVO Energy, and also the Poverty Alliance and Energy Action Scotland.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government is working hard within its limited powers and finite budget to support people, businesses, public services and the economy.

“Tomorrow (Thursday October 20), the First Minister will host a second summit with energy companies and advice organisations to discuss progress and identify any further action we can take to support households and businesses with the energy cost crisis.”

Mr Hunt, addressing the nation on Monday as he scrapped most of the Prime Minister’s economic initiatives said: “This is a landmark policy supporting millions of people through a difficult winter and today I want to confirm that the support we are providing between now and April next year will not change.

“But beyond that, the Prime Minister and I have agreed it would not be responsible to continue exposing public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices.”

Campaigners have worried the change could leave households facing a “cliff edge” in their energy bills.

