Drax fined £6.1m for charging extreme energy prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Drax fined £6.1m for charging extreme energy prices

UK power firm Drax Group agreed to pay a £6.1 million ($7.5 million) fine for breaching its license, after charging the grid operator excessive prices to reduce its generation.
By Bloomberg
13/01/2023, 12:23 pm Updated: 13/01/2023, 1:49 pm
© Supplied by Draxpump storage hydro
The Cruachan Pump Storage Hydro facility

UK power firm Drax Group agreed to pay a £6.1 million ($7.5 million) fine for breaching its license, after charging the grid operator excessive prices to reduce its generation.

The penalty comes as regulator Ofgem reviews the rules for Britain’s balancing market, where the grid fine-tunes electricity supply and demand. Ofgem is looking to reduce record balancing costs — which are spread across consumer bills — by curbing the excessive profits of generators.

At certain times when the grid was tight between 2019 and mid-2022, Drax’s pumped storage subsidiary secured “excessive payments” by entering inflated bids into the system’s balancing mechanism, Ofgem said in a statement Friday.

“This enforcement action sends a strong signal to all generators that they cannot obtain or seek to obtain excessive benefits during transmission constraint periods,” said Cathryn Scott, director of enforcement at Ofgem. “If they do, we have the powers to intervene and we are ready to use them.”

Drax cooperated fully with Ofgem and has put in place measures to prevent this happening again, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Balancing costs soared to £3.2 billion in the first 10 months of last year, as the price of inputs like gas soared. When the grid has too much or not enough electricity compared with demand, generators can increase or reduce power at a higher charge than in the wholesale market, as the grid operator is left with few options.

A Vitol Group subsidiary secured a record payment for a gas plant in the balancing mechanism in December, when it charged as much as £6,000 per megawatt-hour on the tightest day of the year for the grid.

Drax’s penalty related to the submission of bids that didn’t reflect the real costs of reducing its generation. The penalty will go into a redress fund to support vulnerable consumers with energy costs, as well as innovation and carbon emissions reductions.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts