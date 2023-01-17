EU’s power market overhaul talks to focus on shielding consumers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

EU’s power market overhaul talks to focus on shielding consumers

European Union government officials will discuss key elements of a planned overhaul of the bloc’s power market this week, setting the scene for difficult negotiations on how to shield the economy from an energy crisis.
By Bloomberg
17/01/2023, 7:00 am
High voltage electricity power lines near the Jaenschwalde lignite-fired power station near Peitz, Germany, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, proposed a debate on how to ensure that the revamp protects consumers while also improving the security of supplies and attracting green investments, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The Swedish presidency plans to ask officials how best to:

  • Shield consumers and industry from excessive price volatility to ensure affordable energy for EU consumers
  • Improve the security of the EU’s energy supply and increase preparedness for emergencies
  • Improve investment incentives to accelerate the clean-energy transition and meet decarbonization objectives

Governments and energy experts are at odds over how deep the overhaul should go, and the commission’s task is complicated by the energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The bloc already has put in place hard-fought emergency measures, including a gas-price cap, to help restrain energy prices.

Earlier on Monday, Germany signaled its willingness to discuss Spain’s plan to use long-term contracts to help spur construction of renewable energy supplies. Pascal Canfin, chair of the EU Parliament’s environment committee, said any reform should be agreed upon before next winter, a tight timeline for a radical overhaul of the bloc’s three-decade-old market.

