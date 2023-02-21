NatWest boss to steer government plans to cut UK energy consumption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

NatWest boss to steer government plans to cut UK energy consumption

By Energy Reporter
21/02/2023, 7:03 am
© PANatWest
NatWest CEO Alison Rose

The Government has charged a new taskforce, chaired by the boss of NatWest, with working out how to significantly cut UK energy consumption over the next seven years.

The Treasury said that NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose will be the co-chair of a new body designed to lead efforts to cut energy consumption from buildings and industry by 15% by 2030.

Dame Alison, who will chair the Energy Efficiency Taskforce alongside energy minister Lord Callanan, was hailed as an “excellent” choice by the Government.

The top banking official announced earlier this month plans for NatWest to reduce lending to oil and gas firms as part of a new climate change initiative.

NatWest Group’s profits surged by more than one-third to reach £5.1 billion last year, and Dame Alison herself received a pay packet totalling £5.25 million.

“Addressing the climate crisis is a team sport, and building vital partnerships between the public and private sector is the key to tackling this challenge at pace,” she said.

“Improving energy efficiency will not only drive a lower carbon environment, but also deliver greater economic security through lower bills for people, families, and businesses right across the UK.”

The Treasury said that £6 billion of government funding would be available from 2025 to support the plan to cut energy demand, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt set to speak to representatives from green firms on Tuesday about plans to boost growth in the sector.

“Our green industry is a key growth sector set to be worth £1 trillion by the end of the decade,” Mr Hunt said.

“It will bring high-paid jobs, brand new manufacturers and huge export opportunities – but needs extra attention now to make sure British companies and our people can fully share in the sector’s success and grow the economy.”

Energy security and net zero secretary Grant Shapps said that the new taskforce “will be committed to clearing the barriers to getting this done, whether that’s investment, training up installers or improving the supply of products”.

