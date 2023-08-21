UK households look to lock in energy prices as crisis recedes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

UK households look to lock in energy prices as crisis recedes

By Bloomberg
21/08/2023, 8:04 am
© Bloomberguk energy prices

Fixed energy tariffs are making a comeback in the UK, allowing consumers to lock in power and gas rates now that prices have eased from last year’s record levels.

The question is whether fixed rates are a good idea yet, as volatility continues to rattle Europe’s energy markets.

“There is always a risk in signing up to a fixed energy deal, as bills may reduce further, leaving customers locked in at higher-than-market rates for a fixed duration,” said James Mabey, an analyst at energy consultancy Cornwall Insight.

For now, the tariffs appear to be a sign of Britain’s recovery from a regional energy crisis. There are now around 18 fixed rates available from nine providers, more than double what was on offer in mid-July, according to Uswitch.com, a price-comparison website.

“The increase in fixed deals has prompted more people to switch energy suppliers,” said Natalie Mathie, an energy expert at Uswitch. “More than 200,000 people switched last month, an 83% increase year on year.”

The tariffs allow consumers to buy power and gas at an arranged price, rather than allowing rates to fluctuate up to the limit set by regulator Ofgem. Companies including E.ON Next, Shell Energy and Octopus Energy are offering rates below the price cap. Some plans are only available to existing customers.

Ofgem’s cap is meant to shield households from market volatility, but it effectively became the UK’s universal energy rate last year, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and curtailment of gas supplies triggered a supply crunch. Wholesale energy prices have since cooled, allowing providers to offer retail consumers more options.

However, the gas market has seen wild price swings in recent months, due to factors including unplanned outages, trader positioning, and concerns about global supplies amid potential strikes in Australia. In the UK, gas prices are up by about 30% in August. Futures could actually decline if the labor dispute in Australia is resolved, easing some tension in the market.

In the UK energy prices are forecast to decline in October as Ofgem adjusts its price cap following a quarterly review. The cap is expected to rise again in January as demand is typically highest in winter, due to the need for heating.

