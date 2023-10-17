Net Zero Success Hangs on Rapid Power Grid Build-Out, IEA Says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Net Zero Success Hangs on Rapid Power Grid Build-Out, IEA Says

By Bloomberg
17/10/2023, 7:00 am
© BloombergElectricity transmission towers near Rayleigh, U.K., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Investment in the world’s electricity grids must double to more than $600 billion a year if nations are going to meet their climate targets and maintain energy security.

That would pay for adding or refurbishing about 80 million kilometers (49.7 million miles) of power transmission and distribution lines by 2040, the International Energy Agency said in a report Tuesday.

That’s equivalent to about 100 round trips to the moon from Earth.

The world needs a huge increase in electricity production, transmission and storage as population growth accelerates and economies increasingly depend on cleaner sources of energy to heat homes, run factories and power cars.

That’s becoming an increasingly political issue, as well, with governments trying to ease planning regulations while some local communities push back against more building.

Current progress on clean energy “could be put in jeopardy if governments and businesses do not come together to ensure the world’s electricity grids are ready for the new global energy economy that is rapidly emerging,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

Doing so won’t be cheap, with governments and companies facing high costs of borrowing to finance huge infrastructure plans.

Power Grid Investment

Annual investment in grids has been stagnant in recent years but needs to top $600 billion by 2030, according to the IEA’s Electricity Grids and Secure Energy Transitions.

While so much attention and money has been committed to clean power, it’s unclear whether grids are ready to handle those new assets.

At least 3,000 gigawatts of renewable power projects — nearly 30 times the generation capacity of the UK — are waiting in line for connections, the IEA said.

Europe’s spending on grids lags its investments in renewables and must double from current levels in order to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to BloombergNEF analyst Felicia Aminoff.

There’s also no guarantee the poorest countries can make the required investments.

China has rapidly advanced its transmission grid and accounts for more than a third of the world’s expansion this past decade, the IEA report said.

When China is excluded, the pace of expansion in emerging economies has declined by an annual average of 7% in the past five years.

