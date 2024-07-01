UK energy firms oppose plans for cheaper deals for new customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

UK energy firms oppose plans for cheaper deals for new customers

By Bloomberg
01/07/2024, 7:47 am
© Bloomberguk energy prices
Electricity transmission pylons next to a block of residential apartments in St Neots, UK, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

UK energy suppliers and consumer-protection groups are urging the regulator to maintain a ban on cheaper tariffs for new customers that was introduced during the energy crisis to help stabilize the market.

Energy regulator Ofgem is proposing lifting the ban in October, saying that it would deliver greater savings and service to consumers. But companies including Octopus Energy Ltd. and EON SE are against the move, arguing that it’s unfair to loyal customers, especially those in vulnerable financial positions who are less likely or unable to switch suppliers.

In the past, many new suppliers would offer unprofitably low prices to attract customers. This was part of what led to more than two dozen companies going bust during the energy crisis. The cheaper deals — known as acquisition-only tariffs — were subsequently banned by Ofgem as part of efforts to create a more stable customer base.

“Our very recent history shows the flaws in encouraging below-cost unsustainable acquisition only deals by some which contributed to over 30 suppliers going bust,” the group wrote in a letter to Ofgem Chair Mark McAllister, opposing the proposed move.

Recent polling and research by So Energy showed that most members of parliament and energy customers are against Ofgem’s proposal.

So Energy Chief Executive Officer Simon Oscroft said it’s a “scandal” that suppliers may soon be able to hide the best deals from loyal customers. Electricite de France SA said acquisition tariffs hit the elderly and disabled the hardest.

