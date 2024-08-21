SSEN refines Kintore-Tealing route despite calls to ditch current design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

SSEN refines Kintore-Tealing route despite calls to ditch current design

By Michael Behr
21/08/2024, 4:04 pm
© Supplied by SSEN TransmissionSSEN Transmission consulting with local stakeholders as part of its Kintore to Tealing 400kV power line.

SSEN Transmission has refined the route for its Kintore to Tealing 400kV power line despite calls for it to ditch its overhead design.

The paths for six sections of the power line were debated in a series of consultations with local communities and stakeholders between March and April 2024.

Concerns were raised during the consultations about the visual impacts of the routes, as well as the effects they could have on the environment.

SSEN said that several of the proposed route options and refinements had been chosen to avoid summits of hills and steep ground and will move to the next stage of development.

However, chairman of anti-pylon group Deeside Against Pylons John Rahtz said: “My concerns are about the basic technical solution they’ve chosen, as opposed to just the route.”

He argued that there are no refinements to the overhead design chosen by SSEN Transmission that will reduce its impact.

“These things are enormous and you can’t hide them behind a hedge or put them against the tree line or behind a hill,” he said.

Feedback on potential overhead line alignments will be sought from community members and other stakeholders at the next series of public consultation events for the project, which are scheduled to take place in September and October.

Rahtz advocated for rethinking the design entirely, in favour of a “subsea link, and take all the power down the east coast, but not drive it through the centre of Scotland.

“The prime objection is the visual impact, and the mess it makes of the environment. SSEN should have considered a different form of technology, which is perfectly viable everywhere else in the world.”

The Kintore to Tealing power line aims to reinforce the transmission system as additional renewable capacity is brought online in the coming years.

In addition to the power line, the project will require two new 400kV substations to be constructed, one at Fetteresso Forest, known as Hurlie, and one north of Dundee near Tealing, known as Emmock.

The Hurlie substation was chosen after SSEN Transmission decided against developing a new substation at Fiddes in the Mearns.

Construction is expected to be completed and the power line energised in 2030.

Senior development project manager for the Kintore-Tealing project Calum Grant said: “As we work to deliver the critical national infrastructure that is required to deliver energy security and net zero, we’ve been undertaking one of the biggest public consultations that Scotland has ever seen.

“The feedback and local insight that we’ve received so far has been invaluable and has already led to major changes being made to our plans.

SSEN also received a boost to its transmission plans as Scottish Ministers consented the Creag Dhubh-Dalmally 275kV overhead line.

The project had previously received an objection to the project from Argyll and Bute Council’s Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee.

The project is part of SSEN’s planned upgrades the electricity transmission network across Argyll and Kintyre from 132kV to 275kV. The upgrades are part of the company’s £20bn Pathway to 2030 programme.

Grant added: “As we publish our latest report on consultation, summarising feedback and decisions taken following the March and April engagement events, we can confirm we are taking community and landowner led alternative proposals around Careston, Drumoak and Echt to the next round of consultation, which will take place next month.

“We would encourage anyone who has an interest in the Kintore to Tealing project to come along to these events to provide their feedback, which will be carefully considered as we continue to refine our plans.”

