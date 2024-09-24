Beauly-Denny power line has had ‘no impact’ on property prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Beauly-Denny power line has had ‘no impact’ on property prices

By Michael Behr
24/09/2024, 10:49 am
© File photo. Sandy McCookLoch Spey in Badenoch as pylons for the Beauly to Denny power line march over the Corrieyarick Pass between Badenoch and Fort Augustus.
Loch Spey in Badenoch as pylons for the Beauly to Denny power line march over the Corrieyarick Pass between Badenoch and Fort Augustus.

House prices along the Beauly-Denny transmission line have grown at similar rates to others in the region, suggesting the project’s pylons have had minimal negative effects on property values, new research has said.

BiGGAR Economics, on behalf of the Scottish Renewables, investigated house price trends of properties close to the Beauly-Denny electricity transmission line and compared this to the housing market trends of the wider local authorities.

House prices across the regions traversed by the power line – Highlands, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, and Falkirk – have surged since the project came online in 2015.

The report found that the value of properties along the Beauly-Denny line have matched this growth.

It also said that macroeconomic forces, such as interest rates, the cost-of-living crisis and the supply of houses, overpowered any adverse impacts caused by the transmission line.

The 400kV Beauly-Denny power line runs over 137 miles from Beauly, north of Inverness, to Denny near Falkirk. The line is supported by approximately 615 pylons with an average height of 53m.

Energy transition director at BiGGAR Economics Simon Cleary said: “While there may be varying opinions on pylons from both buyers and sellers, there was limited experience of the Beauly-Denny power line having any impact on house prices.”

However, the group’s report added that rising prices did not conclusively prove the power line had not had a detrimental impact on house prices.

Consulting with local real estate agents in the Beauly, Crieff, and Denny areas, BiGGAR reported that concerns about the visual impacts of transmission infrastructure are more likely to arise when a property is in very close proximity to pylons or a substation.

However, this differs based on the preferences of individual buyers.

Negative impacts

Head of grid and networks at Scottish Renewables Stephen McKellar said: “Demand for electricity is set to increase by 50% in the next decade and double by mid-century so effective electricity transmission is crucial if Scotland is to take advantage of its world class renewable energy resources.

“While it is inevitable electricity infrastructure will be visible, transmission companies always seek to minimise the impact of these projects where possible, so we are pleased that the Biggar Economics report is clear on the Beauly-Denny power line having no impact on house prices or the ability of homeowners to sell properties.”

Research has previously shown that most Scottish people support new transmission infrastructure, including electricity pylons.

However, there are still a vocal minority, especially in rural communities, that have voiced scepticism about the new pylons.

Activists have warned that overhead transmission lines are too difficult to hide for proposed mitigation methods or could damage the local environment.

In comments to Energy Voice, chairman of anti-pylon group Deeside Against Pylons John Rahtz said his group has estimated that SSEN’s Tealing-to-Kintore transmission line could reduce property values along its route by 5-30%.

“We have a number of instances where sales were cancelled altogether when the OHL was announced,” he added.

He pointed to a study from real estate company Galbraith Group which warned that transmission infrastructure could knock 10% off a property’s value, and potentially over 20%.

However, ScottishPower CEO Keith Anderson added: “If we want more homes – they need electricity. If we want more low carbon heating and transport – it needs electricity. If we want more jobs, business and industry – they need electricity.

“Uncertainty is unsettling and it’s in everyone’s interests that we move quicker. Faster planning within two years will deliver vital national infrastructure in the timeframe this country needs and minimise uncertainty for communities, developers and generators.”

Recommended for you

Tags