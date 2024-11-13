SSE boss Alistair Phillips-Davies announces retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

SSE boss Alistair Phillips-Davies announces retirement

By Erikka Askeland
13/11/2024, 7:30 am Updated: 13/11/2024, 4:04 pm
© Supplied by SSEAlistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer of SSE.
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer of SSE.

Longstanding SSE (LON:SSE) chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies will retire from the firm next year after 11 years in the role.

SSE said Phillips-Davies will remain in place until a successor is found in order to “ensure a smooth and orderly transition”.

The new boss will continue to lead SSE’s £20 billion investment program that spans renewables, electricity networks and power plants.

SSE chair, Sir John Manzoni, will lead the recruitment process supported by independent recruitment specialists KornFerry.

The Perth-headquartered firm said the process will “take account of SSE’s highly experienced and capable internal team, as well as the wider market”.

Sir John paid tribute to the firm’s leader, who joined SSE’s predecessor company Southern Electric in 1997 and became chief executive in July 2013.

“Alistair has been an exceptional chief executive,” he said.

“Under his leadership, the group has transformed into a genuine energy transition leader, sharpening its focus on networks, renewables and flexibility, whilst successfully entering new markets.

“Over his 11 years as chief executive he has assembled a world-class team around him and created a legacy of critical clean electricity infrastructure.

“Alistair has also grown SSE’s UK and Irish core, whilst expanding into selected overseas markets, leaving the company extremely well positioned to continue creating long-term, sustainable value for society and shareholders under his successor.

“There will be a smooth and orderly transition with Alistair continuing to lead the company until a successor is appointed and of course our net zero aligned strategy remains unchanged.”

Phillips-Davies said: “Being chief executive of SSE is an immense privilege and I am extremely proud of what we have achieved over the past decade – right across the group – as we have steadily grown into becoming the UK and Ireland’s clean energy champion.

“We have come a long, long way thanks to the hard work and talent of countless colleagues during that time, and it has been an amazing experience to be part of this great team in the UK, Ireland and now further afield.

“I remain fully committed to growing the business until my successor is found and continue to be fully focused on delivering our clean power strategy with the rest of our highly capable executive team.”

