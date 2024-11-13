SSE boss Alistair Phillips-Davies announces retirement

Longstanding SSE (LON:SSE) chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies will retire from the firm next year after 11 years in the role.

SSE said Phillips-Davies will remain in place until a successor is found in order to “ensure a smooth and orderly transition”.

The new boss will continue to lead SSE’s £20 billion investment program that spans renewables, electricity networks and power plants.

SSE chair, Sir John Manzoni, will lead the recruitment process supported by independent recruitment specialists KornFerry.

The Perth-headquartered firm said the process will “take account of SSE’s highly experienced and capable internal team, as well as the wider market”.

Sir John paid tribute to the firm’s leader, who joined SSE’s predecessor company Southern Electric in 1997 and became chief executive in July 2013.

“Alistair has been an exceptional chief executive,” he said.

“Under his leadership, the group has transformed into a genuine energy transition leader, sharpening its focus on networks, renewables and flexibility, whilst successfully entering new markets.

“Over his 11 years as chief executive he has assembled a world-class team around him and created a legacy of critical clean electricity infrastructure.

“Alistair has also grown SSE’s UK and Irish core, whilst expanding into selected overseas markets, leaving the company extremely well positioned to continue creating long-term, sustainable value for society and shareholders under his successor.

“There will be a smooth and orderly transition with Alistair continuing to lead the company until a successor is appointed and of course our net zero aligned strategy remains unchanged.”

Phillips-Davies said: “Being chief executive of SSE is an immense privilege and I am extremely proud of what we have achieved over the past decade – right across the group – as we have steadily grown into becoming the UK and Ireland’s clean energy champion.

“We have come a long, long way thanks to the hard work and talent of countless colleagues during that time, and it has been an amazing experience to be part of this great team in the UK, Ireland and now further afield.

“I remain fully committed to growing the business until my successor is found and continue to be fully focused on delivering our clean power strategy with the rest of our highly capable executive team.”