SSE unveils half year profits boost to £715 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

SSE unveils half year profits boost to £715 million

SSE says it has "the most attractive renewables opportunities in one of the world's most attractive markets".
By Erikka Askeland
13/11/2024, 8:01 am Updated: 13/11/2024, 4:03 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesA concept image of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm
Concept image of the Dogger Bank D Offshore Wind farm.

Scotland’s SSE (LON:SSE) unveiled a 26% rise in half year profits as its chief executive announced plans to retire.

The Perth-based energy firm claimed it has “the most attractive renewables opportunities in one of the world’s most attractive markets” as it highlighted its interim results for six months to the end of September 2024.

It reported a 26.4% rise in pre-tax profits to £714.5 million across its range of businesses including its 75% stake in SSEN Transmission and SSE Renewables, which is leading the development of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, which it confirmed will now be complete in the second half of 2025.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies, who also announced his plan to step down next year, said: “This is a strong set of interim results including delivery of higher-quality earnings and the mission-critical infrastructure that shows SSE is at the heart of the clean energy transition.

“We are encouraged by the increasing attractiveness of our main markets and our alignment with the new UK Government’s mission to achieve clean power by 2030.

“SSE will be a key delivery partner with our ~£20bn investment programme and the scale and quality of our project pipeline that spans renewables, electricity networks and flexible power plants – which will all be required to make clean power a reality.

“Our unique position gives us exceptional growth opportunities and clear targets that will deliver long-term value to shareholders and society.”

John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “SSE has posted a strong set of numbers, even though wind speeds and prices have gone through a choppy period.

“Nevertheless, demand has remained robust and SSE, more generally, benefits from an ambitious capex programme that faces into the energy transition and growing end markets.

“Alistair Phillips-Davies will hand the company over in fine shape as he prepares to retire after 11 years at the helm, steering the business through arguably one of the most important periods in its history.

“Although leadership change inevitably causes a degree of uncertainty, SSE has a strong wider team, solid balance sheet, and remains in a sweet spot in terms of policy direction and its increasingly important role in the UK’s energy infrastructure.”

More to follow.

Recommended for you

Tags