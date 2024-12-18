ScottishPower submits £10.6bn transmission network transformation plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

ScottishPower submits £10.6bn transmission network transformation plan

By Mathew Perry
18/12/2024, 12:01 am
© Image: SP Energy NetworksA ScottishPower employee standing near grid transmission infrastructure.
A ScottishPower employee standing near grid transmission infrastructure.

ScottishPower subsidiary SP Energy Networks has unveiled a £10.6 billion investment in the UK transmission network after submitting its plans to the Ofgem regulator.

SP Energy Networks plans to double its transmission workforce, creating 1,400 new directly employed jobs and supporting another 11,000 in the supply chain.

The firm said the investment will “help rewire Britain” and deliver critical electricity infrastructure, including 12 new major substations in Scotland.

The company plans will also deliver 450km of upgraded existing circuits, 87km of upgraded overhead lines and 35km of underground cables.

Research from the University of Strathclyde estimates the SP Energy Networks plan could provide up to £2bn in economic benefits each year.

SP Energy Networks chief executive Nicola Connelly said the company has a chance to “shape a cleaner, greener future for us all”.

“Making this crucial investment now will drive a positive impact that will help to stabilise and lower consumer energy bills in the longer term,” Connelly said.

© Supplied by ScottishPower
ScottishPower’s Carland Cross wind farm and grid infrastructure.

“If UK wants to deliver on its ambition to be a clean energy superpower and capitalise on its natural resources, then it needs the electricity grid to match demand.

In preparation for the works, the company last month announced £5.4bn of supply chain contracts in its “biggest issued contract opportunity ever”.

ScottishPower, a subsidiary of Spanish firm Iberdrola, has also outlined plans to offer a “lifeline” to workers who face redundancy at the Grangemouth oil refinery.

The investment in the transmission network comes as Iberdrola plans to double its spending the UK over the next four years.

RIIO-T3 business plan

The business plan covers the upcoming regulated price control period between 2026 and 2031.

The plan outlines a range of investments needed to connect up to 19 GW of renewable energy to the grid.

SP Energy Networks said the programme will contribute to reduced constraint costs, such as wind curtailment, saving households around £167 per year by 2030.

The £10.6bn investment in the third price control period (RIIO-T3) is more than three times the £3.4bn invested in the previous period between 2021 and 2026.

Connelly said the business plan combines “unprecedented levels of investment” while “ensuring fair returns for consumers and investors”.

“Government and industry have never been clearer on what needs to be achieved and now we need Ofgem to match that ambition with a price control that unlocks the capital required to finance the projects that will deliver clean power in the next decade,” she said.

 

 

