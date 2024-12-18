National Grid outlines ‘unprecedented’ £35bn investment plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

National Grid outlines ‘unprecedented’ £35bn investment plans

By PA
18/12/2024, 4:50 pm
© Supplied by National GridEngineers earthing cables at a National Grid substation.
Engineers earthing cables at a National Grid substation.

National Grid has outlined “unprecedented” plans to invest £35 billion in its electricity-transmission business over the five years to March 2031.

The FTSE 100-listed energy infrastructure group said the investment includes around £11 billion to maintain and upgrade existing networks and about £24 billion for pipeline investment, including £15 billion to increase network capacity.

It said the plans would see an “unprecedented level of investment” and would almost double the amount of energy that can be transported around the UK.

The plans also contribute to the group’s wider UK investment, which will support 55,000 more jobs by 2030, according to National Grid.

John Pettigrew, chief executive of National Grid, said: “This plan represents the most significant step forward in the electricity network that we’ve seen in a generation.

“Through it we will nearly double the amount of energy that can be transported around the country, support the electrification of the industries of today and tomorrow, create new jobs, and support inward investment for the UK.

© Supplied by National Grid
A National Grid technician climbing an electricity pylon.

“It is an ambitious plan, set to future-proof the network with strategic capacity and flexibility for the longer term.”

He added: “It is now critical that Ofgem plays its part in developing an investable framework that will allow us to deliver at the unprecedented scale and pace that is needed to meet the UK’s ambitious climate goals.”

The investment comes against a backdrop of fast-growing demands on Britain’s electricity network as the region transitions to renewable energy.

Research by the International Energy Agency last year found that engineers will need to roll out 600,000km of electric cabling before 2040 to help meet growing demands.

The investment details come after National Grid sold the Electricity System Operator (ESO) – which manages the UK’s electricity supply – back to the Government for £630 million in September.

The deal saw the ESO renamed the National Electricity System Operator (Neso) and return to public hands.

Recommended for you

Tags