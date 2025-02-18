Onshore construction begins on major Scotland-England power link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Onshore construction begins on major Scotland-England power link

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
18/02/2025, 4:28 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by MurphyStart of onshore construction for the Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) project.

SP Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission have begun construction on the Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) transmission line.

The £2.5 billion project will deploy 176 km of subsea cable and another 20 km of underground cable to link Torness in East Lothian with Hawthorn Pit in County Durham.

Construction will see two stations built to convert the electricity from alternating to direct current. The work is being conducted by several contractors, including Murphy, Metlen, GE Vernova and Prysmian.

Murphy will build a new 400kV substation adjacent to the existing National Grid Hawthorn Pit 275kV Substation. It will also modify the existing overhead line near the current substation, along with a 400kV cable connection between the new and existing substations.

The project’s developers previously selected Prysmian to deliver the power cables along with GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business and Metlen Energy & Metals to supply the two HVDC converter stations.

Offshore construction is also due to start this summer. Once the work is completed, expected by March 2028, the high-voltage line will be able to transport up to 2GW of wind-generated electricity.

SP Energy Networks chief executive Nicola Connelly, National Grid Electricity Transmission president of strategic infrastructure Carl Trowell and Minister for Housing and MSP for East Lothian Paul McLennan marked the start of construction in Torness.

Connelly said: “Eastern Green Link 1 will play a transformative role in delivering the modern electricity network needed for the future. At the same time, it will deliver economic growth, jobs and a supply chain boost right across the UK but importantly also for the communities hosting this vital infrastructure.

“Together with our partners at National Grid Electricity Transmission we will support our local communities with projects that matter to them and deliver long-term social value and direct benefits for years to come.”

Local support

In addition, Ofgem approved an £8m fund to support communities and deliver social, environmental and economic benefits where the cable makes landfall.

Set to open later this year, the fund recognises the important contribution communities will play in hosting vital energy infrastructure and strengthening energy security.

In the coming weeks, EGL1’s project team will meet with local stakeholders and communities to help shape the funding to match their needs and maximise the benefits for the community and wider region before it opens for applications.

The project was given the green light by Ofgem last year, when it also received £2bn of funding.

EGL1 was flagged by the National Energy System Operator (NESO) as an essential element in achieving the government’s Clean Power 2030 ambition.

“The electricity projects we are delivering from now to 2030 and beyond, both in Scotland and the rest of the UK are monumental. They will meet future energy demand, achieve greater energy security alongside the delivery of cleaner power, and will help to contribute to lower bills for consumers,” said Trowell.

“With a focus on economic development and community engagement, this project will demonstrate first-hand the power of collaborative, large-scale infrastructure in creating lasting positive change.”

