National Grid opens consultation on North Humber to High Marnham power line

National Grid has launched a public consultation on its latest proposals for the planned North Humber to High Marnham overhead electricity transmission line

The link would run for approximately 90km between two new substations at Birkhill Wood and High Marnham.

National Grid said that the North Humber to High Marnham line will reinforce the electricity transmission network and help provide much-needed additional capacity between the North of England and the Midlands.

Project director for North Humber to High Marnham Monica Corso Griffiths commented: “As demand for electricity is set to double, we need to increase the capacity of the network between the North of England and the Midlands. This will support the government’s decarbonisation targets, so that people living and working in these areas and beyond can benefit from the new renewable sources of energy planned to connect.

“We’re looking forward to sharing our detailed plans for North Humber to High Marnham with communities over the next eight weeks. We encourage anyone interested to take part in our consultation and share their views on the plans.”

National Grid previously consulted communities on its early proposals for the project at two non-statutory consultations in 2023 and 2024.

Since then, it has carefully reviewed the feedback received alongside the outcome of technical and environmental studies.

This work has fed into the development of detailed plans, including a preferred route alignment. National Grid is now seeking feedback on these detailed plans ahead of submitting an application for development consent to the Planning Inspectorate next year.

The eight-week consultation begins 18 February and runs until 15 April 2025.

The Humber is a growing hub of the UK’s green energy transition, with several industries, including carbon capture and storage and hydrogen, taking advantage of its industrial legacy to access infrastructure and skills.

The region is also home to a major UK offshore wind operations and maintenance cluster, with the world’s biggest wind farms controlled from it, and Siemens Energy’s blade manufacturing facility.