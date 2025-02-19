Cable maker XLCC to bring 300 jobs to Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Cable maker XLCC to bring 300 jobs to Kilmarnock

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
19/02/2025, 1:16 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by XLCCThe HALO Kilmarnock.
The HALO Kilmarnock.

Subsea cable manufacturer XLCC will base its sales and project delivery headquarters at the HALO Enterprise and Innovation Centre Kilmarnock, Ayrshire.

The new partnership with HALO Kilmarnock could bring more than 300 high-quality jobs to the town.

XLCC is developing the UK’s first high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) cable factory in Hunterston, Ayrshire, creating 1,200 jobs (including the 300 in Kilmarnock) as part of the £1.4 billion project.

The partners will also explore the creation of a green economy sustainability centre, which will include a green accelerator and education hub for SME businesses and entrepreneurs.

Founder and executive chair of HALO Kilmarnock Dr Marie Macklin said: “XLCC and HALO Kilmarnock have a successful track record of working together since 2023 when XLCC chose HALO as the base for its apprentices before moving to its training factory in Irvine in 2024, for which I performed the official opening.

“This initiative puts us at the forefront of driving new, just transition opportunities for the former industrial heartlands of Ayrshire. I look forward to working with XLCC and our key stakeholders, including private sector partners, Scottish Enterprise, East Ayrshire Council, the UK and Scottish governments, to deliver for all in our communities at pace.”

XLCC won planning permission in 2022 to develop the factory, which will be based on a disused Pel Ports coal yard near the site of the Hunterston B nuclear power plant.

It secured its first factor order to supply Xlinks with one of the longest subsea cables in the world, part of a link between a massive 3.6GW solar farm in Morocco and the Alverdiscott substation in North Devon.

In December, Xlinks chief executive James Humfrey told Energy Voice that the Morocco-UK Power Project could help balance the UK grid and improve resiliency when it launches in the early 2030s.

XLCC won £20 million of investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) this year to develop its Ayrshire HVDC cable factory.

It also secured a previous £20m from the then UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) and £9m from the SNIB’s counterpart agency, Scottish Enterprise.

The £100m HALO regeneration project is set within the former 28 acre Johnnie Walker bottling plant and is at the forefront of creating an innovative and sustainable economy.

