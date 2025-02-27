Ofgem launches tender for Sofia wind farm transmission link operatorship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Ofgem launches tender for Sofia wind farm transmission link operatorship

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
27/02/2025, 5:01 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© BloombergPost Thumbnail

The UK’s Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) is inviting bids to own and operate prebuilt transmission infrastructure connecting the Sofia offshore wind farm to the onshore electricity grid.

Bids are being invited in Tender Round 12 (TR12), being held under the Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime.

The OFTO tender process aims to partner offshore wind generators with efficient and competitive transmission operators.

“OFTO is part of Ofgem’s work to attract investors into the UK to boost growth and build a stable and secure energy system to deliver clean power to people’s homes,” stated Ofgem director of major projects Beatrice Filkin.

“As well as successfully attracting the investment needed to upgrade our energy system, OFTO also ensures that we as regulator deliver a good deal for consumers and keep bills as low as possible.”

OFTO was launched in 2009, and over the regime’s lifespan to date, winning bidders have invested over £11b in transmission links connecting 27 offshore wind farms.

The Sofia wind farm, operated by RWE, is under construction in the Dogger Bank area of the Central North Sea, 121 miles (195km) off the coast of Northeast England.

When fully operational, which is targeted for 2026, the wind farm will have a capacity of 1.4GW. The offshore portion of the project will include 100 SG 14‑222 DD turbines, each with a capacity of 14MW.

Installation of the monopile foundations for the turbines at the Sofia site began in May 2024.

RWE said at the time that depending on sea conditions, all 100 foundations were expected to be installed by the spring of 2025.

Wind turbine blades for Sofia are being manufactured at Siemens Gamesa’s manufacturing facility in Hull. The facility is preparing to begin manufacturing recyclable turbine blades this spring.

At Sofia, recyclable blades will be deployed on 44 of the 100 turbines.

The wind farm will be connected to the onshore electricity grid in North Yorkshire.  The electricity transmission infrastructure for the project includes cables and both offshore and onshore converter stations and substations. Installation of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) export cable linking the Sofia site to the onshore grid began in 2023. The offshore converter platform was installed at the site in August 2024.

The submission deadline for bids under TR12 is May 13. Ofgem is then planning to launch another OFTO round, TR13, later this year.

TR13 is expected to be the biggest tender round to date, comprising transmission assets for three wind farms – Dogger Bank C, Inch Cape and East Anglia 3.

Ofgem anticipates bringing an average of £6b per year of OFTO assets to market each year up to 2030 as the pace of offshore wind development picks up. The regulator expects the average value of OFTO assets to rise as larger wind farms are developed further from shore. As a result, Ofgem says that up to £30b of OFTO assets could come to market by 2030.

