‘Feeble’ or ‘Welcome’? Government offers cash to those near new power lines

The UK government’s proposed policy of subsidising the energy bills of those near new power lines has been lambasted as “feeble” by north-east Scotland Conservatives.

This week, the Labour premiership unveiled plans to grant electricity bill discounts of up to £2,500 over a decade for those living within 1,640ft (500m) of new transmission infrastructure.

However, Scottish Conservative shadow energy and net zero secretary, and north-east MSP, Douglas Lumsden, said: “This insulting consolation will do little to compensate for the loss of value to properties negatively impacted by pylon developments.”

The announcement came alongside new powers to enable long-duration energy storage in the UK as part of the government’s proposed Planning and Infrastructure Bill.

Trevor Hutchings, chief executive of the Renewable Energy Association (REA), said: “Moving to a renewable energy system strengthens our national security, supports jobs and economic growth and helps head off disastrous climate change.

“But we must bring the public with us, and therefore, I welcome the government’s proposal to introduce energy bill discounts for those living near new energy infrastructure.

“This and other measures in the new Planning and Infrastructure Bill – including new powers to enable long duration energy storage – will help us achieve a clean energy system and unleash the net zero dividend for all consumers.”

‘A feeble discount’

Lumsden argued that £250 per year is not going to counteract the “financial hardship” that constituents along new powerlines have already faced.

He claimed that some people in the north-east of Scotland have seen their “properties devalued by more than 10%” as a result of popping up pylons.

“Supporting our rural communities also means protecting our beautiful landscape and ensuring it is not damaged by new energy infrastructure,” Lumsden said.

“A feeble discount of up to £250 each year is a drop in the ocean when it comes to living next to these towering power lines.”

Under the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, the UK government announced new guidance that will set out how developers can offer funds to support local communities.

The government announced outlined that this can be achieved by funding projects such as sports clubs, educational programmes, or leisure facilities.

The new community funds guidance means communities could get £200,000 worth of funding per kilometre of overhead electricity cable in their area, and £530,000 per substation.

The announcement outlined that, under the proposed guidance, those along SSEN’s 400kV Kintore to Tealing power line could receive over £23 million in funding.

The government announcement explained: “Developers will closely consult with eligible communities on the funds and how best to spend them, to ensure a fair and consistent approach across Great Britain.”

SSEN has confirmed plans to invest at least £22 billion in “mission critical” grid infrastructure in Scotland by 2031.

The firm said the expansion is required to meet the UK Government’s “clean power by 2030” ambitions.

However, plans to build thousands of new pylons in rural areas to meet Government targets have been met with backlash in communities across the country.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “This will benefit the whole country by ensuring we build the clean power system we need.”

James Robottom, RenewableUK’s head of policy, added: “This will help to enable the roll-out of much-needed new grid infrastructure at a faster pace, so that we can make the most of the vast amounts of clean power we’re producing, by transporting it more efficiently from where it’s generated to where it’s needed in homes and businesses all over the country.

“Our switch to an energy system dominated by renewables will also strengthen the UK’s energy security by reducing our exposure to volatile international gas markets which caused the recent spike in energy bills, so it’s a win-win all round.”