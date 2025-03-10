‘Feeble’ or ‘Welcome’? Government offers cash to those near new power lines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

‘Feeble’ or ‘Welcome’? Government offers cash to those near new power lines

Government claims that new plans will unlock £23 million in funding for communties along SSEN's proposed Kintore to Tealing power line.
Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
10/03/2025, 5:17 pm
Photo of Ryan Duff
© BloombergAn electricity transmission tower near new residential homes. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
An electricity transmission tower near new residential homes. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The UK government’s proposed policy of subsidising the energy bills of those near new power lines has been lambasted as “feeble” by north-east Scotland Conservatives.

This week, the Labour premiership unveiled plans to grant electricity bill discounts of up to £2,500 over a decade for those living within 1,640ft (500m) of new transmission infrastructure.

However, Scottish Conservative shadow energy and net zero secretary, and north-east MSP, Douglas Lumsden, said: “This insulting consolation will do little to compensate for the loss of value to properties negatively impacted by pylon developments.”

The announcement came alongside new powers to enable long-duration energy storage in the UK as part of the government’s proposed Planning and Infrastructure Bill.

Trevor Hutchings, chief executive of the Renewable Energy Association (REA), said: “Moving to a renewable energy system strengthens our national security, supports jobs and economic growth and helps head off disastrous climate change.

“But we must bring the public with us, and therefore, I welcome the government’s proposal to introduce energy bill discounts for those living near new energy infrastructure.

“This and other measures in the new Planning and Infrastructure Bill – including new powers to enable long duration energy storage – will help us achieve a clean energy system and unleash the net zero dividend for all consumers.”

‘A feeble discount’

Lumsden argued that £250 per year is not going to counteract the “financial hardship” that constituents along new powerlines have already faced.

He claimed that some people in the north-east of Scotland have seen their “properties devalued by more than 10%” as a result of popping up pylons.

“Supporting our rural communities also means protecting our beautiful landscape and ensuring it is not damaged by new energy infrastructure,” Lumsden said.

“A feeble discount of up to £250 each year is a drop in the ocean when it comes to living next to these towering power lines.”

BP Aberdeen © DCT
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden.

Under the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, the UK government announced new guidance that will set out how developers can offer funds to support local communities.

The government announced outlined that this can be achieved by funding projects such as sports clubs, educational programmes, or leisure facilities.

The new community funds guidance means communities could get £200,000 worth of funding per kilometre of overhead electricity cable in their area, and £530,000 per substation.

The announcement outlined that, under the proposed guidance, those along SSEN’s  400kV Kintore to Tealing power line could receive over £23 million in funding.

The government announcement explained: “Developers will closely consult with eligible communities on the funds and how best to spend them, to ensure a fair and consistent approach across Great Britain.”

SSEN has confirmed plans to invest at least £22 billion in “mission critical” grid infrastructure in Scotland by 2031.

The firm said the expansion is required to meet the UK Government’s “clean power by 2030” ambitions.

However, plans to build thousands of new pylons in rural areas to meet Government targets have been met with backlash in communities across the country.

© Supplied by No More Pylons in Dalmally
Villagers in Dalmally are appealing against plans for more pylons by SSEN.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “This will benefit the whole country by ensuring we build the clean power system we need.”

James Robottom, RenewableUK’s head of policy, added: “This will help to enable the roll-out of much-needed new grid infrastructure at a faster pace, so that we can make the most of the vast amounts of clean power we’re producing, by transporting it more efficiently from where it’s generated to where it’s needed in homes and businesses all over the country.

“Our switch to an energy system dominated by renewables will also strengthen the UK’s energy security by reducing our exposure to volatile international gas markets which caused the recent spike in energy bills, so it’s a win-win all round.”

