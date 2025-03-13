Renewables cannot scale without oil and gas – Hitachi Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Renewables cannot scale without oil and gas – Hitachi Energy

Mark Selby By Mark Selby
13/03/2025, 6:28 pm Updated: 13/03/2025, 8:46 pm
Photo of Mark Selby
© Supplied by FlotatPost Thumbnail

Continued collaboration with the oil and gas sector is essential for renewables to scale to meet the UK’s clean power ambitions, according to Hitachi country managing director for UK and Ireland Laura Fleming.

In an exclusive interview with Energy Voice, Fleming said the energy transition would not mean an immediate severing of ties with hydrocarbons: “Instead, it’s about evolving and aligning both sectors towards shared decarbonisation goals”.

“The oil and gas supply chains are still deeply intertwined with renewables, particularly in areas like offshore wind where the expertise in subsea engineering, logistics and heavy lifting that oil and gas companies have developed is essential,” she said.

“The oil and gas industry has been very successful and the renewable industry can still learn a lot how to develop from an emerging industry to a mature industry, this goes for matters related to engineering but also to finance and investment.”

In the UK, Hitachi Energy is heavily focused on the wind sector and enabling the flow of electricity from wind farms to locations where it can find end users. Hitachi provides the connection for Dogger Bank Wind Farm and the Shetland Grid, among others.

To that end, Fleming said the main priority for the UK right now is “to ensure that each gigawatt of renewable energy is matched by investment in the grid”.

“Growth in grid capacity is the key to unlocking growth in renewables. Grid capacity must move in lockstep with the growth of renewables,” she said.

“Investment in grid capacity will allow the UK to capture the enormous growth opportunity from a Net Zero grid. To deliver this, the priority should be on delivering the Transmission Acceleration Action Plan and the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan with rapid unblocking of grid connections that risk holding back renewable energy projects.”

Zombie projects

Grid congestion indicates that investment in renewable energy capacity has already outpaced grid investment and planning. This can be seen by the huge waiting list for grid connection, where many viable developments are blocked by ‘zombie’ projects that lack funding.

In January, the UK’s National Energy System Operator (NESO) blocked new projects from joining the mammoth queue. NESO says it imposed the pause to overhaul the application rules, but the risk remains that planned transmission investment will further lag generation in terms of delivery.

Integrating large amounts of offshore wind requires development of an offshore transmission grid and the reinforcement and expansion of both north-south and east-west transmission capacity.

Fleming added that the key to a just and achievable transition lies in a balanced, phased approach. She pointed out that, overall, there is still much to learn from the oil and gas industry – especially given the overlap with offshore wind.

“The skills are similar, and not just limited to this industry, but also others such as automotive and aerospace, where electrical engineers can bring solutions to support the digitalisation of the industry.

“The UK can leverage its existing oil and gas expertise and infrastructure to accelerate the deployment of renewables, while ensuring energy security during the transition.”

