Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Kent to reduce emissions at Wormington Compressor Station in Gloucestershire

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
18/03/2025, 12:46 pm Updated: 18/03/2025, 1:43 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by National GasPeople at the Wormington Compressor Station in Gloucestershire, UK.
People at the Wormington Compressor Station in Gloucestershire, UK.

Engineering services group Kent has been hired to upgrade the Wormington Compressor Station in Gloucestershire, UK.

As part of the Medium Plant Combustion Directive (MCPD), the project will reduce emissions and improve efficiency by installing a new, state-of-the-art 15MW gas turbine-driven compressor train on greenfield land.

The existing Rolls-Royce Avon-driven compressor will be retained for reserve use during peak demand and maintenance.

The Wormington Compressor Station is a critical node in the National Transmission System (NTS) operated by National Gas, connecting gas import terminals in South Wales with the NTS and South West England.

Managing director of engineering at Kent UK Usman Darr said: “We are proud to continue our front-end and asset health work for National Gas on other compressor stations and to be working with United Living on this crucial project that supports the UK’s sustainability and energy security objectives.

“Our expertise in engineering and energy transition solutions will ensure that Wormington Compressor Station is future-proofed with efficient, lower-emission infrastructure.”

The group was signed up by United Living Infrastructure Services (ULIS), which received the two-stage engineering, procurement and construction project

The Wormington project builds on Kent’s relationship with National Gas.

National Gas project director Darren Christie said: “Our Wormington facility plays a vital role in linking gas import terminals in South Wales and South West England with our National Gas Transmission System.

“By utilising our project partners’ skills and expertise we can hope to see successful delivery of this investment. This will ultimately improve the compressor resilience at the site, providing greater energy security and helping reduce compressor emissions as part of the UK’s net zero ambitions.”

Kent is owned by Saudi Arabia-based Nesma & Partners, which bought the group in 2024 from its private equity owner, Bluewater, and is headquartered in Dubai. The company employs 13,000 people and comprises several former oil and gas service businesses including SNC-Lavalin, Atkins and Houston Offshore Engineering.

Kent has secured several major contract wins in recent months, including securing a three-year deal with Shell to provide commissioning and start-up services across a range of onshore and offshore projects.

The company signed a similar deal with BP, covering a five-year commissioning framework agreement to support a range of the supermajor’s global projects.

RWE also hired Kent to plan a high-voltage offshore substation platform for the Five Estuaries offshore wind farm off the Suffolk and Essex coast.

The developers of the 900MW Spiorad na Mara offshore wind farm brought in Kent to provide pre-front end engineering design (pre-FEED) for the project.

