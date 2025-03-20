New Ofgem rules aim to unlock £4bn of grid investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

New Ofgem rules aim to unlock £4bn of grid investment

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
20/03/2025, 7:37 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by National GridElectricity pylons in South Wales. Image: National Grid
Electricity pylons in South Wales. Image: National Grid

Ofgem will grant the UK’s electricity transmission owners with early access to almost £4 billion of grid investment for equipment and services.

The regulator’s new Advanced Procurement Mechanism (APM) aims to unblock supply chains and help renewable energy projects connect quicker to the grid.

Through the new process, Ofgem hopes that green-lit projects will be ready to break ground as soon as planning approval is granted, reducing delays, control costs and helping attract international investment.

Ofgem director general for infrastructure Akshay Kaul said: “Building a modern, clean and secure energy system is the key to ending our reliance on international gas markets responsible for volatile prices, so we must do everything we can to clear the way for trailblazing projects to move forward.

“The APM is an innovative model that could be extended in the future to develop other areas of the energy sector, and possibly mirrored by other regulatory bodies supporting the delivery of national infrastructure.”

According to Ofgem, the APM framework could help UK transmission owners reduce risk of costly supply chain delays and lowering or control build costs by purchasing materials in advance.

In addition, it could help support growth in domestic manufacturing and attract international investment to British projects while accelerating project delivery.

To minimise the risk of stranded procurement – pre-ordered equipment for projects that do not progress – Ofgem will ensure that only equipment that is transferable between many different projects is eligible for APM funding.

More bespoke procurement will be considered on a case-by-case basis to assess the benefit and risk.

Reacting to Ofgem’s announcement, SP Energy Networks CEO Nicola Connelly said: “The £75bn proposed investment in the transmission system is the foundation of the government’s growth ambitions, unlocking grid capacity for homes and businesses, moving homegrown clean energy around the country and reducing constraint costs for consumers.

“That’s why the speedy delivery of this national infrastructure upgrade is critical.

“Securing our supply chains early for cables and other equipment is vital if we’re to re-wire Britain at record pace. This is good news for growth, good news for jobs and good news for electricity consumers.”

