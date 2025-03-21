UK approves Iberdrola’s purchase of Electricity North West

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK approves Iberdrola’s purchase of Electricity North West

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
21/03/2025, 7:11 am
Photo of Michael Behr
A ScottishPower employee standing near grid transmission infrastructure.
A ScottishPower employee standing near grid transmission infrastructure.

Iberdrola has received permission from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to acquire a majority share in Electricity North West (ENW).

The Spanish utility will take over 88% of the electricity distribution network operator through its subsidiary, ScottishPower.

The acquisition is part of Iberdrola’s strategy to strengthen its networks business in countries with strong ratings, such as the UK.

ENW distributes electricity to almost 5 million people in the North West of England and has approximately 37,000 miles (60,000km) of electricity distribution networks.

Geographically, ENW is located in a prime area for Iberdrola, between the two existing ScottishPower networks licence areas, in central and southern Scotland and in Merseyside and North Wales.

Iberdrola, through ScottishPower, is now the second largest distribution network operator in the UK, delivering electricity to around 12 million people across a network spanning more than 105,000 miles (170,000km).

Iberdrola executive chairman and ScottishPower chairman Ignacio Galán said: “Electrification is powering the UK’s growth and competitiveness, as well as improving its strategic autonomy and contributing to national security. Iberdrola continues to increase its investments here in support of the Government’s plans to modernise the country’s energy system. Network investments are the backbone to this process.

“As we welcome our ENW colleagues into our business, we further strengthen our joint ambitions to deliver a resilient, flexible electricity network to meet the future needs and demands of Britain.

Iberdrola agreed the deal back in August, shelling out €2.5 billion (£2.1bn) for ENW, putting its total value, including debt, at roughly €5bn (£4.2bn).

It also brings the company’s total investment in the UK since it acquired ScottishPower in 2007 to around €36bn (£30bn).

A consortium of investors from Japan, led by Kansai, will retain the remaining 12% of ENW’s capital, and have signed a shareholders’ agreement with the Spanish company to collaborate on a long-term basis.

