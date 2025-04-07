More than 300 jobs to be created with £450m energy investment in north Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 300 jobs to be created with £450m energy investment in north Scotland

Michael Behr By PA
07/04/2025, 7:46 am
More than 300 jobs will be created as a result of a £450-million investment programme in north Scotland’s electricity distribution network.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Distribution (SSEN) said the jobs will be created as it announced the names of the contract partners with which it is working across nine sub-regions of the north Scotland network area.

It is hoped the work will boost network resilience. The area has a harsher climate compared with the rest of the country.

The work will also support low-carbon energy technology and decarbonised industries, and increase reliability for customers.

SSEN’s network of wooden poles and overhead lines will be renewed, and substations will be updated.

The energy provider says this will lead to more than 300 new jobs in Scotland by the time the new decade comes around, and will be crucial in delivering new technologies like EV chargers, solar panels and heat pumps.

Five companies – OCU Utility Services, Clancy, Freedom Group, MacAulay Askernish and Brush Group (which includes KUS Power Engineering and McGowan Group) – will between them lead the delivery of upgrades in nine allocated areas within SSEN’s north of Scotland licence area.

This region covers rural communities, villages, towns, and cities, from Dundee and Aberdeen to Argyll, the Highlands and all of Scotland’s islands.

The Scottish government’s acting cabinet secretary for net zero and energy, Gillian Martin MSP, said: “Decarbonising Scotland’s economy depends heavily on significant investment in the upkeep and futureproofing of our electricity system, so the network can meet the demand from users now and in the future.

“I welcome this substantial investment from SSEN Distribution in the north of Scotland, which will not only bring benefits for our workforce, our supply chains and our regional and national economies but also support our net zero targets.”

SSEN’s director of large capital delivery, Fraser Hood, said: “We’re proud to have signed agreements which will deliver massive improvements to local electricity networks in the north of Scotland.

“The transformative investment we’re making means we’re in the best-possible position to deliver an electricity system which will support sustainable economic growth, benefit the environment in the decades to come and create significant job opportunities during construction in communities across the north of Scotland.

“In selecting these five contract partners after a fair, open, and competitive tendering process, we’ve secured the ability to deliver our massive programme of investment efficiently and effectively.

“This transformation will ensure increased resilience, flexibility, and capacity for our 800,000 customers in the north of Scotland.”

He added: “The way these partnerships have been drawn up will mean we can reduce supply chain risks and secure the specialist skills we need to deliver effectively for our customers and communities.”

