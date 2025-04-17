‘Critical’ Greenlink connects the UK and Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

‘Critical’ Greenlink connects the UK and Ireland

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
17/04/2025, 2:46 pm
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by National GridNational Grid's Pembroke substation.
National Grid's Pembroke substation.

The Greenlink interconnector between Wales and Ireland has come online, doubling capacity to one gigawatt.

Spanning from County Wexford to National Grid’s Pembroke substation, the 504MW interconnector has been welcomed by both the Irish and UK governments.

Irish minister for climate, environment and energy Darragh O’Brien said: “I want to congratulate the team at Greenlink for bringing this critical piece of energy infrastructure for Ireland and the UK to life.”

The infrastructure connects into the electricity transmission networks of the UK’s National Grid and Ireland’s EirGrid, with the latter operating the link.

Michael Kelly, interim chief operations and asset management officer at EirGrid, commented: “This latest connection marks a vital step forward in strengthening our shared commitment to energy resilience and security and was made possible through combining expertise, resources and innovation with our UK colleagues and through collaboration with the Greenlink team.”

The interconnector is made up of two 320kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cables and associated converter stations.

National Grid has claimed that the project “strengthens energy security”, while UK minister Michael Shanks said that it will allow both nations to achieve their “clean energy potential.”

The energy minister said: “It is important that Ireland and the UK work together to strengthen our mutual energy security, and drive forward in reaching our clean energy potential.

“This cable between Wexford and Wales will help deliver our clean power 2030 mission and support Ireland’s renewable expansion by allowing us to trade more cheaper-to-generate clean energy with each other, helping both nations to move away from volatile fossil fuel markets.”

UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks © Mathew Perry/DCT Media
UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks speaking at the 2024 OEUK Conference.

O’Brien added that the delivery of Greenlink is a symbol of the “ever-strengthening energy relationship” between the UK and Ireland.

“Increased electricity interconnection will be a key enabler in our growing use of renewable energy, facilitating the delivery of the necessary infrastructure to support our energy ambitions in our journey to a net-zero power system,” the Irish energy minister continued.

“Interconnection will also play an important role in our transition to become a net energy exporter, making Ireland central to wider European energy plans.”

Last month, National Grid awarded deals to six companies worth £21.3 billion, with a further four suppliers awarded places on the HVDC converter framework, at about £24.6bn.

The move came as part of a £59bn HVDC supply chain framework.

Suppliers on the framework will go on to support the delivery of early projects, including Eastern Green Link 4, Sealink, Lionlink and other projects of a similar size and nature.

John Twomey, director of customer connections at National Grid, said: “As demands on our electricity grids evolve, interconnectors provide immense value by strengthening security of electricity supplies and improving our collective ability to exploit the renewable power produced across borders.

“Connecting Greenlink to our network ensures we can contribute to, and benefit from, that boost in capacity and resilience as we continue to upgrade our wider network to support Britain’s ambitious clean energy targets.”

