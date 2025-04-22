Scotland-Northern Ireland interconnector backer bought by TAQA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Scotland-Northern Ireland interconnector backer bought by TAQA

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
22/04/2025, 7:17 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by Sumitomo ElectricCable laying for the Greenlink interconnector between the UK and Ireland.
Cable laying for the Greenlink interconnector between the UK and Ireland.

Abu Dhabi state owned oil firm TAQA has acquired a UK company working on a proposed interconnector cable between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Transmission Investment (TI) is one of the UK’s largest operators of offshore transmission (OFTO) assets, connecting offshore wind farms to the UK grid.

The company is advancing the 700 MW LirIC interconnector, which would connect Hunterston in Ayrshire with Kilroot in Northern Ireland via a 142km cable under the Irish Sea.

© Supplied by Transmission Investm
A map showing the route of the proposed LirIC interconnector between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

TI is also developing the 2 GW France-Alderney-Britain (FAB) interconnector project and the 500 MW LaSGO Link between Sweden and Latvia via the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

Founded in 2009, TI maintains approximately £3 billion of assets under management in relation to its existing portfolio of 11 OFTO assets.

Last week, UK regulator Ofgem appointed a TI-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the Moray West OFTO.

TAQA Transmission

Announcing the deal, TI said the strategic acquisition strengthens TAQA’s position in the offshore electricity transmission sector.

The transaction will provide TAQA with a team of more than 40 full-time employees at TI, with the firm set to become part of TAQA Transmission.

TAQA Transmission chief executive Dr Afif Saif Al Yafei said transmission grids are “essential” for enabling the global energy transition.

“IRENA estimates that from 2024 to 2030, around USD 717 billion per year must be invested in grid infrastructure and flexibility measures to align with a pathway that is compatible with a 1.5°C scenario,” he said.

“That is why we are pleased to announce TAQA Transmission’s first international acquisition, strengthening our growing portfolio and reinforcing TAQA’s role as a global leader in low-carbon power and water solutions.

“This deal will allow us to leverage the significant capabilities of TI to support our international growth strategy while contributing to the UK’s 2050 Net Zero programme and our wider sustainability ambitions.”

TI founder and managing director Dr Chris Veal said the backing of TAQA will enable the firm to “continue to grow”.

“The UK’s targets of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030, and net zero by 2050, require a huge expansion of offshore and onshore transmission,” he said.

“TI is ready to contribute to this expansion.

“As a leader in the delivery of competitive UK transmission, we are committed to doing so cost-effectively for UK consumers, while ensuring safety and acting responsibly towards society and the environment.”

TI said Veal will continue to lead the firm following the TAQA takeover.

Tags