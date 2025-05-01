Former Shell executive set to lead UK’s National Grid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Former Shell executive set to lead UK’s National Grid

May 1st 2025, 5:30 pm
2 min read
Shell integrated gas and upstream director Zoe Yujnovich is set to become the next chief executive of National Grid.© Supplied by Shell
Shell integrated gas and upstream director Zoe Yujnovich is set to become the next chief executive of National Grid.
Mathew Perry

Former Shell integrated gas and upstream director Zoë Yujnovich is set to become the next chief executive of UK gas and electricity utility operator National Grid.

In a statement, National Grid said Yujnovich will succeed current chief executive John Pettigrew from 16 November.

The leadership transition comes as the grid operator embarks on an “unprecedented” £35 billion upgrade programme in its electricity transmission business over the next six years.

National Grid is also investing up to £59bn in high-voltage cable projects, including the Eastern Green Link 4, Sealink and Lionlink.

John Pettigrew and Zoë Yujnovich

Pettigrew has spent almost ten years leading National Grid, and the company said he and its board had agreed it is the “right time to transition leadership”.

After joining National Grid as a graduate in 1991, Pettigrew held a variety of senior roles before taking on the CEO position in 2016.

© Supplied by National Grid
National Grid chief executive John Pettigrew will retire in November 2025.

Meanwhile, Shell announced Yujnovich would step down from her role at the supermajor in March after more than a decade.

The Australian joined Shell in 2014 after more than a decade at mining company Rio Tinto, and is also on the board of Unilever as a non-executive director.

National Grid said Yujnovich will join its board on 1 September before becoming chief executive on 17 November.

National Grid leadership

National Grid chair Paula Reynolds thanked Pettigrew for his “invaluable contribution” to the company over three decades.

“His leadership as chief executive has been exemplary, driving the group’s strategic transformation, enabling the energy transition and delivering significant shareholder value,” Reynolds said.

© Supplied by National Grid
Offshore construction of the National Grid North Sea Link HVDC cable project linking the UK and Norway.

“He will leave the group in a strong financial and operational position to deliver on the exciting growth opportunity ahead.”

Reynolds also praised Yujnovich as a “talented and worthy successor” who is “highly regarded in, and has wide experience of, the energy sector”.

“An internationalist in outlook, she has a strong sense of purpose and is an inspiring leader,” Reynolds added.

“Further, she will arrive with a notable track record of delivering complicated, large-scale capital projects in complex political environments.”

Pettigrew said it had been an “immense honour” to lead National Grid after he joined as a graduate.

“With our position as a leader in energy networks across the UK and US assured, we are well placed to take advantage of the growth opportunities ahead,” he said.

