Former Shell executive set to lead UK’s National Grid

Former Shell integrated gas and upstream director Zoë Yujnovich is set to become the next chief executive of UK gas and electricity utility operator National Grid.

In a statement, National Grid said Yujnovich will succeed current chief executive John Pettigrew from 16 November.

The leadership transition comes as the grid operator embarks on an “unprecedented” £35 billion upgrade programme in its electricity transmission business over the next six years.

National Grid is also investing up to £59bn in high-voltage cable projects, including the Eastern Green Link 4, Sealink and Lionlink.

Pettigrew has spent almost ten years leading National Grid, and the company said he and its board had agreed it is the “right time to transition leadership”.

After joining National Grid as a graduate in 1991, Pettigrew held a variety of senior roles before taking on the CEO position in 2016.

Meanwhile, Shell announced Yujnovich would step down from her role at the supermajor in March after more than a decade.

The Australian joined Shell in 2014 after more than a decade at mining company Rio Tinto, and is also on the board of Unilever as a non-executive director.

National Grid said Yujnovich will join its board on 1 September before becoming chief executive on 17 November.

National Grid chair Paula Reynolds thanked Pettigrew for his “invaluable contribution” to the company over three decades.

“His leadership as chief executive has been exemplary, driving the group’s strategic transformation, enabling the energy transition and delivering significant shareholder value,” Reynolds said.

“He will leave the group in a strong financial and operational position to deliver on the exciting growth opportunity ahead.”

Reynolds also praised Yujnovich as a “talented and worthy successor” who is “highly regarded in, and has wide experience of, the energy sector”.

“An internationalist in outlook, she has a strong sense of purpose and is an inspiring leader,” Reynolds added.

“Further, she will arrive with a notable track record of delivering complicated, large-scale capital projects in complex political environments.”

Pettigrew said it had been an “immense honour” to lead National Grid after he joined as a graduate.

“With our position as a leader in energy networks across the UK and US assured, we are well placed to take advantage of the growth opportunities ahead,” he said.