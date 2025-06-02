Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

National Grid starts work on Buckinghamshire substation amid rising data centre demand

Buckinghamshire project will connect over a dozen new data centres to the UK network.

June 2nd 2025, 3:27 pm
2 min read
A design image of the planned Uxbridge Moor substation which is set to power new data centres in Buckinghamshire. Image: National Grid© Supplied by National Grid
A design image of the planned Uxbridge Moor substation which is set to power new data centres in Buckinghamshire. Image: National Grid

Mathew Perry

National Grid is set to begin work on a major substation in Uxbridge Moor, which will connect over a dozen data centres to its network.

The Buckinghamshire site forms part of National Grid’s plans to invest £35 billion in its transmission network between 2026 and 2031.

The grid investment aims to connect emerging sources of significant demand, including data centres and gigafactories, alongside new renewable energy generation from wind and solar.

National Grid said connection requests from data centres to Uxbridge Moor alone will require around 1.8 GW of new capacity, the equivalent of adding a mid-sized city to the grid on the outskirts of London.

When complete, the Uxbridge Moor site will be the largest new substation on National Grid’s network by capacity.

Data centre grid demand

National Grid Electricity Transmission project director Laura Mulcahy said the Uxbridge Moor site will provide “vital access to power” for data centres in the region.

“It will enable new jobs and investment in Buckinghamshire, and will support the UK’s digital future,” Mulcahy said.

“Alongside these significant benefits, we are working to keep the substations’ environmental impact to a minimum.”

The Uxbridge Moor project includes two indoor gas-insulated (GIS) substations, which National Grid said will reduce the footprint of the site by 70%.

Uxbridge Moor will also be among the first GIS substations in the UK to operate without using sulphur hexafluoride (SF6).

The synthetic, odourless gas is commonly used in the industry as an electrical insulator, but it acts as a potent greenhouse gas.

The UK agreed to phase out the use of SF6 in new medium-voltage equipment by 2026 in line with EU regulations, with a full ban on higher voltages expected by 2031.

UK energy minister Michael Shanks said upgrades to the electricity network are “at the heart of building the industries of our future”.

“It comes as we progress our reforms to the grid connections queue that will speed up the time it takes to get high-growth firms, like data centres and AI hubs, plugged into the grid – while also fast-tracking projects that will scale up clean, homegrown power by 2030,” he said.

Tags