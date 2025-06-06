National Grid boosts capacity of 170 miles of power lines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

National Grid boosts capacity of 170 miles of power lines

The links include four circuits connecting Norton in Middlesborough to Thornton in York.

June 6th 2025, 6:39 am
2 min read
Technicians upgrading National Grid power lines.© Supplied by National Grid
Technicians upgrading National Grid power lines.

Michael Behr

National Grid is deploying technology to increase the capacity of over 170 miles (275 km) of existing overhead power lines, including in the Tees Valley.

The North-South links include four circuits connecting Norton in Middlesborough to Thornton in York, along with another five circuits between Penwortham in Preston and Daines in Manchester.

National Grid will use technology from US-based LineVision, part of its investment portfolio, to boost the power lines’ capacities.

The group’s dynamic line rating (DLR) technology uses sensors and data analytics to provide real-time data and highlight when spare capacity is available. This allows the operator to ensure the maximum safe amount of power is being transmitted through the transmission line.

According to National Grid, the technology has the potential to save consumers around £20 million per year and unlock additional capacity on the network, enough to power 75,000 homes a year.

The work forms part of National Grid’s aim to increase the UK grid’s capacity and connect the renewable power needed for Britain to reach its net zero target by 2050.

National Grid SO:TO optimisation engineer Corin Ireland said: “Integrating grid-enhancing technologies such as LineVision’s is a crucial part of National Grid’s work to increase the capacity of our network to meet increased demand.

“Innovative projects such as this will boost the capacity of our existing infrastructure and help increase the network’s capacity for renewable power, delivering lower costs for consumers whilst continuing to maintain world-class reliability.”

National Grid previously installed LineVision’s DLR equipment on a 275kV circuit between Penwortham and Kirkby in Cumbria.

These upgrades are among National Grid’s major Great Grid Upgrade infrastructure investment programme.

The company looking to invest £35 billion in its electricity-transmission business over the five years to March 2031. This is expected to help almost double the amount of energy that can be transported around the UK.

It recently awarded multiple deals as part of a £59 billion high voltage direct current (HVDC) supply chain framework.

The contracts cover supplies for multiple projects, including the major Eastern Green Link 4, Sealink and Lionlink HVDC interconnectors.

