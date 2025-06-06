National Grid boosts capacity of 170 miles of power lines

National Grid is deploying technology to increase the capacity of over 170 miles (275 km) of existing overhead power lines, including in the Tees Valley.

The North-South links include four circuits connecting Norton in Middlesborough to Thornton in York, along with another five circuits between Penwortham in Preston and Daines in Manchester.

National Grid will use technology from US-based LineVision, part of its investment portfolio, to boost the power lines’ capacities.

The group’s dynamic line rating (DLR) technology uses sensors and data analytics to provide real-time data and highlight when spare capacity is available. This allows the operator to ensure the maximum safe amount of power is being transmitted through the transmission line.

According to National Grid, the technology has the potential to save consumers around £20 million per year and unlock additional capacity on the network, enough to power 75,000 homes a year.

The work forms part of National Grid’s aim to increase the UK grid’s capacity and connect the renewable power needed for Britain to reach its net zero target by 2050.

National Grid SO:TO optimisation engineer Corin Ireland said: “Integrating grid-enhancing technologies such as LineVision’s is a crucial part of National Grid’s work to increase the capacity of our network to meet increased demand.

“Innovative projects such as this will boost the capacity of our existing infrastructure and help increase the network’s capacity for renewable power, delivering lower costs for consumers whilst continuing to maintain world-class reliability.”

National Grid previously installed LineVision’s DLR equipment on a 275kV circuit between Penwortham and Kirkby in Cumbria.

These upgrades are among National Grid’s major Great Grid Upgrade infrastructure investment programme.

The company looking to invest £35 billion in its electricity-transmission business over the five years to March 2031. This is expected to help almost double the amount of energy that can be transported around the UK.

It recently awarded multiple deals as part of a £59 billion high voltage direct current (HVDC) supply chain framework.

The contracts cover supplies for multiple projects, including the major Eastern Green Link 4, Sealink and Lionlink HVDC interconnectors.