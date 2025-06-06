Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sweeping reforms needed to boost economy and slash energy costs, say MPs

June 6th 2025, 6:49 am
2 min read
ScottishPower's Carland Cross wind farm and grid infrastructure.© Supplied by ScottishPower
PA

The Government’s forthcoming industrial strategy must deliver a sweeping package of reforms and action to slash energy costs if a “moment in history” is not to be lost, according to a new report by MPs.

The Business and Trade Committee said the new strategy was a “once in a century” opportunity for the economy.

The MPs stressed that pro-growth reforms were needed to transform the UK’s international competitiveness, including cutting industrial energy costs which were said to be among the highest in the world.

Other issues holding back growth included a “chronic” skills gap and a broken system of public procurement, the report said.

The MPs called on ministers to transform the way public and private sectors worked together.

Liam Byrne, who chairs the committee, said: “Britain stands at the cusp of the next economic and technological evolution in pole position: an open, rules-based economy at the junction of newly forming trade and defence alliances that unite the world’s largest markets.

“In a splintering global order, we are home to world-leading science and technology, a bastion of political stability, a creative leader that plays by the rules and one of the world’s greatest financial centres. In the new world that is taking shape, we hold a lot of aces.

“Yet the evidence we’ve heard from the nation’s leading industrialists, scientists, economists and trade unionists is that this moment of history will be lost if the

Chancellor’s new investment is not matched by a remaking of the British state for a new economic era.

“Ministers’ task now is to reshape the way public and private sectors move together, at unprecedented speed, to unlock new technologies and new markets in ways that create quality, well-paying jobs – not in some parts of Britain, but in every part of our United Kingdom.”

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, said: “Today’s report is further evidence of the hard realities facing British industry – sky-high energy costs, an inability to access talent and untapped investments from a lack of access to finance.

“Government has one moonshot to give companies the certainty and stability they need with a robust industrial strategy.

“Manufacturers will not accept anything less than a strategy that fixes the skills gap, reduces energy bills and gives them the tools they need to invest. It can no longer be a case of jam tomorrow, it has to be jam today and a failure to deliver on the high expectations Government itself has set will be wholly unacceptable to industry.”

A Government spokesperson said: “This Government will make Britain the best country to do business, delivering economic growth to put more money in people’s pockets, the top priority in our plan for change.

“We know we can only achieve this by creating the best possible conditions for the private sector to thrive – which is why we’ve identified eight high-growth sectors and consulted extensively with hundreds of businesses to ensure the strategy meets the objectives they need.”

