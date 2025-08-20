Thousands object to Tesla bid to supply energy to UK homes

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Thousands object to Tesla bid to supply energy to UK homes

Campaign group Best for Britain has urged the public to write to Ofgem, arguing Tesla owner Elon Musk is not "fit and proper".

August 20th 2025, 9:11 am
2 min read
Elon Musk making a controversial salute© Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A clip with Elon Musk making a controversial salute is screened during World News Media Congress. Image: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Christopher McKeon

More than 8,000 people have asked Ofgem to block Tesla from supplying British households with electricity over owner Elon Musk’s “clear political agenda”.

The company applied for a licence from the energy regulator last month, aiming to start supplying power to homes and businesses in England, Scotland and Wales as soon as next year.

But its billionaire owner’s political activity, including his support for Donald Trump and far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has drawn objections to the application from the public.

Campaign group Best for Britain has urged the public to write to Ofgem, arguing Mr Musk is not a “fit and proper” person to have “a foothold in our essential services”.
Some 8,462 people have used the group’s online tool to lodge objections with Ofgem so far.

Best for Britain’s chief executive Naomi Smith said: “We’ve all had a front row seat to Musk’s malign influence, turning Twitter into an incubator for right-wing hate, promoting baseless conspiracy theories and helping Trump secure a second term as US president – something that continues to change our world in profoundly dangerous ways.

“British people are rightly against Musk being anywhere near our electricity supply and that’s why we are encouraging more people to make their views known before Friday by using our online tool to write to Ofgem and say they oppose this power grab – it only takes two minutes.”

Members of the public have until Friday to comment on the application, after which Ofgem will decide whether to grant Tesla a licence to supply electricity.

The electric car manufacturer, run by the world’s richest man, also has a solar energy and battery storage business.

Tesla has been involved in the UK energy market since 2020, when it was granted a licence to be an electricity generator.

In the US, the group has been an electricity supplier in Texas for the past three years.
The application comes amid a backdrop of waning demand for Tesla’s electric vehicles across Europe in recent months.

Industry figures showed an almost 60% plunge in the number of new Tesla registrations in the UK in July, compared with a year earlier.

Data showed that 987 new vehicles were registered in the UK in July compared with 2,462 in the same month a year earlier.

Tesla was approached for comment for this story.

 

Tags