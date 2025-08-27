Household energy price rises ahead of winter

Households will see the cost of their bills rise 2% from October to December, the UK energy regulator has warned.

Ofgem has announced a 2% rise of the energy price cap for the period covering October to December 2025.

The price cap, which is the charge bill payers default to if not on a fixed tariff – will rise by around £2.93 a month for the average household.

Ofgem’s cap sets the maximum price that can be charged for each unit of gas and electricity for about 20 million households in England, Scotland and Wales.

This means that from October to December, a typical household on a default tariff will pay £102 for what currently costs £100 per month.

It will see bills rise by £35.14 per year for households using a typical amount of energy – up from the current rate of £1,720, which came into effect in July.

Only those on standard variable tariffs, which is over 35million households, will be affected by the price cap change.

Those on fixed tariffs, however, will not see their bills change from October.

Previously it had been predicted prices would only rise by 1%.

Consumer Scotland head of energy markets Barry Coughlan said: “Energy bills continue to be high and this increase comes at a time when many households and businesses are already coping with a range of budgetary pressures.

“Affordability and debt remain significant challenges for many households and it is crucial that energy companies, the regulator and governments do all they can to support customers struggling with their bills.

“Consumer Scotland has recommended Ofgem develop a debt relief scheme that is fair, appropriate and meets the needs of consumers in Scotland and we are supporting them to deliver it.

“We have previously recommended that the UK and Scottish governments take action to provide more targeted affordability support for those consumers who need it the most as quickly as possible, and this remains a key priority.”

Matt Turner-Tait, senior manager at utilities consultancy BFY Group: “This increase is not driven by wholesale energy costs, which have remained relatively stable over the past three months. Instead, it reflects higher balancing costs and the expansion of the warm home discount scheme, which will support up to 2.7 million extra households this winter.

“For customers, any increase is unwelcome, but today’s change is far smaller than the steep winter rises seen in recent years. Prices do, however, remain well above pre-crisis levels and will continue to weigh heavily on lower-income households.

!Looking ahead, modest falls are expected in 2026, with the cap potentially easing to around £1,700. In the meantime, more households are expected to secure savings on fixed tariffs, with some deals offering up to £300 below the cap. Already, more than a third of households are on non-default tariffs.”