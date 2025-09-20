Hitachi Energy to open £3m net zero engineering hub in Glasgow

Multinational energy technology firm Hitachi Energy will open a £3 million engineering centre in Glasgow next year in a move set to create 90 jobs in Scotland’s largest city.

Hitachi Energy, a subsidiary of Japan’s Hitachi, provides electrification and power grid technology and services for the energy sector and industrial users.

The Zurich-based firm said its UK engineering centre of excellence in Glasgow will create 90 specialised roles, including engineers and project managers.

These positions will focus on upgrading the UK’s electrical grid and support the country’s transition to net zero emissions, Hitachi said.

The Glasgow centre, which will also form part of Hitachi’s global project servicing network, will open in early 2026 after receiving a £1.7m grant from Scottish Enterprise.

The announcement comes as Scotland’s energy and climate secretary Gillian Martin leads a delegation to Japan for the World Expo in Osaka.

Japan and Scotland energy investments

Japanese firms are investing heavily in Scotland’s energy transition, with Sumitomo building a £35om subsea cable factory on the Cromarty Firth.

The Highlands cable factory comes amid wider plans for Sumitomo invest £7.5bn in the UK economy.

Meanwhile, Mitsui recently completed a takeover of Inverness-headquartered Global Energy Group’s Port of Nigg and associated businesses.

Japanese firms are also major investors in the Scottish offshore wind sector.

Marubeni Corporation is an investor in the 3.6 GW Ossian floating wind project, alongside several hydrogen projects, while joint venture firm JERA Nex BP is backing the 2.9 GW Morven project.

JERA owner TEPCO is also the owner Edinburgh-headquartered floating wind developer Flotation Energy, a partner in the Green Volt and Cenos projects.

Hitachi vice president and executive officer Hirohide Hirai said the UK is a “very important country” for the entire Hitachi Group.

“People are our most important asset and establishing our new Glasgow Centre is a key step in welcoming more local talent to support our growth,” Hirai said.

Hitachi Energy country managing director for UK and Ireland Laura Fleming said the engineering centre represents a “significant investment in Scotland”.

“The investment is largely due to the continued trust of our customers in helping them to deliver the energy system of the future,” Fleming said.

“Together, we are rapidly expanding to meet soaring demand for grid infrastructure.”