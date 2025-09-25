Communication and data sharing are to key to preventing a blackout from bringing down the UK transmission system, as was the case in Spain and Portugal earlier this year.

To that end, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) this week released a technical assessment report exploring the causes of the Iberian system failure and lessons that can be applied to the UK.

According to its Future-Proofing GB’s Power System: Reflections on the April 2025 Iberian Event, NESO has already taken actions to mitigate many of the blackout’s causes.

However, it added that the group must continue to build on existing planning, testing and system monitoring capabilities (particularly in voltage management), to ensure the UK’s grid remains reliable.

The report sets out additional steps to be taken, which include monitoring, and ensuring that data and assets are available from transmission owners.

In addition, resilient communications between control centres, real-time data and coordination between system operators and network owners must be prioritised.

NESO director of system operations Craig Dyke said that “exploring every opportunity for learning and improvement is essential”.

“NESO would be guilty of complacency if we did not reflect on what happened in April, even though the GB network was unaffected,” he said.

Spain and Portugal blackouts

Spain and Portugal suffered a massive blackout on 28 April this year, leaving approximately 60 million people across the Iberian Peninsula without power for up to 19 hours.

While an official report on the event is expected later this year, current data suggests that multiple factors combined to overload the system, triggering a cascading shutdown.

In the wake of the event, NESO began identifying potential fluctuations in the UK’s grid that could combine to shut it down.

According to its report, the UK’s energy system is well protected against the sequence of events that led to April’s Iberian blackout.

NESO has previously worked with the UK energy sector to implement rigorous planning, testing, monitoring and control measures to ensure the resilience of its power system.

These measures include mitigating some of the issues that led up to the Iberian blackout, including managing oscillations, voltage control, generator compliance testing and coordinated restoration plans.

In addition, NESO is working to develop protocols to restore power in the event of a nationwide blackout within five days.