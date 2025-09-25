Network operator SSEN Transmission has announced up to £5.5 million in contracts on offer to local business in the north of Scotland over five years.

The Perth-based firm also announced the start of work to upgrade its substation at New Deer, which is expected to connect several offshore wind farms to the grid.

Principal contractor Balfour Beatty will collaborate with Beauly-based Global Infrastructure Scotland and Forres-based AJ Engineering to deliver key elements of the project, which includes addition of four new electricity connection bays to the existing platform.

SSEN Transmission plans to invest billions in grid infrastructure upgrdes to support the construction of Scottish offshore windfarms.

The contracts for maintenance work includes substations and other transmission infrastructure across 180 sites.

Contractors in the Highlands and Islands, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perth and Kinross, and Dundee are able to apply, SSEN said.

The contracts cover general building and minor civils work, roofing, plumbing, painting, fencing, and metal and fabrication works.

SSEN Transmission head of operations Stuart Knight encouraged small business in Scotland to apply.

“Our upgrades to the electricity transmission network are creating huge economic opportunities in communities across Scotland, from large companies to smaller local contractors whose skills and experience are required to deliver this vital work,” Knight said.

© Supplied by SSEN Transmission

“As part of this we are pleased to offer up to £5.5m worth of maintenance contracts over five years to local businesses with expertise that is essential to the maintenance and repair of our sites across the north of Scotland.

“This work covers a variety of areas traditionally delivered by smaller contractors, underlining the benefits of our ongoing operations in promoting economic activity in local communities where our infrastructure is based.”

SSEN Transmission grid upgrades

Alongside the smaller works programme, SSEN is also advancing plans for major new transmission lines across the Scottish Highlands.

In recent weeks, the firm has submitted plans for its Beauly-Peterhead 400kV overhead line project to the Scottish government for approval.

© Supplied by SSEN Transmission

SSEN also said intends to submit its Kintore-Tealing overhead line proposal, while the company is finalising plans for the Spittal-Loch Buidhe-Beauly line.

The transmission projects have proven highly controversial, with many Scottish communities questioning the benefits they receive for hosting energy infrastructure.

SSEN is also investing a range of HVDC subsea cable infrastructure, including the Eastern Green Link 2, Orkney-Caithness and Spittal-Peterhead projects.

Other grid operators are also spending big, with ScottishPower subsidiary SP Energy Networks dishing out major supply chain contracts earlier this year.

Meanwhile, National Grid awarded £12bn in HDVC cable contracts as part of a wider £59bn investment programme in August.