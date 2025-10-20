UK consumers face a rise in energy prices from 1 October.

At £1,755 a year for an average dual fuel bill, energy price cap rates are lower than the second quarter – but above the rates prevailing from April 2024 through January 2025. They are still some 50% higher than before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The gas unit rate under the energy price cap rises by 14.1% and the electricity unit rate by 4.5%, slightly more than reversing the reductions seen in the third quarter.

It is a bitter pill for consumers to swallow. For businesses, which are not covered by the price cap, UK electricity costs are even higher. According to government data, industrial electricity costs in the UK were 64.3% above the median level across the International Energy Agency area in 2024 – and for medium to very large users, more than 100% higher compared with the EU14+UK median.

In contrast, industrial gas prices were 9.3% and 8.4% below the EU14+UK median for small and medium users respectively, and 4.6% above for large users.

As the UK moves into the next phase of its energy transition, in which electricity should become the primary form by which energy is consumed, this disparity between electricity and gas prices is little short of disastrous.

There is little chance of successfully pushing forward electrification – backed by success in decarbonising power supply – if the cost of electricity is so high and internationally uncompetitive.

How wholesale electricity prices affect consumers’ bills

The wholesale price of electricity makes up less than half the current total cost. There are network costs, operating costs, supplier’s pre-tax margins and taxes, which include environmental and social obligations and value-added tax (VAT).

Network costs reflect the price of transmission and distribution, while operating costs cover the costs of running a supplier business, such as customer services and billing.

Despite representing less than half the total – 45% of the April-to-June 2025 price cap, according to House of Commons research – the biggest and most volatile chunk of the bill is the wholesale price, which reflects the sustained increase in natural gas prices.

While they have fallen from their huge peaks in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, like the energy price cap, they remain about double pre-invasion levels.

From the consumer’s perspective, the outlook for gas prices is broadly positive, owing to the large amounts of new LNG capacity under construction globally. But even if cheaper gas and growth in renewable energy generation reduce wholesale power prices, it is not clear that total electricity costs for UK end users will fall.

How contracts for difference finance the cost of clean energy

The share of UK energy consumed as electricity has barely changed over the last decade. Increased use of electric vehicles, heat pumps and the rise in energy demand from digital services and industrial electrification implies that it will increase over the next decade. This requires much higher investment in the electricity grid.

National Grid plans investment of £35 billion between 2026 and 2031, about £15bn of which will be spent on increasing network capacity. As a result, network costs, which currently make up a fifth of the final cost of electricity, can be expected to rise.

Environmental and social obligations are also a major item. Some of these are legacy schemes, the cost of which should taper downwards. Contracts under the renewable obligation, introduced in 2002, will start to expire from 2027 onwards, reducing the cost of the levy.

Similarly, feed-in tariffs, which were awarded between 2010 and 2019, had contract durations of 20-25 years, with the shorter durations awarded towards the end of the scheme. These contracts will expire between 2035 and 2039. Both of these levies apply to domestic households and businesses.

However, as the cost of legacy schemes falls, more electricity will come from the current system of incentivising low-carbon electricity generation – contract for differences (CfD). This awards a strike price, with the difference between the strike price and the wholesale price of electricity either paid to suppliers or the government, depending on which is higher.

CfDs have been lauded as a success because they provide revenue certainty to renewable energy developers and provide consumers protection from excessively high prices. However, falling wholesale electricity prices will increase the payments made to suppliers.

CfDs are paid for via the CfD supplier obligation levy. Suppliers make an upfront payment as a quarterly levy to the Low Carbon Contracts Company and then receive money back, if the wholesale electricity price is below their agreed strike price. The net cost is passed on to consumers.

The wholesale price of electricity should fall as more zero-fuel cost generation capacity is built and fossil fuel generation gradually exits the market. However, the strike prices agreed in CfD contracts will act as a bi-directional anchor, holding total costs up when wholesale prices are low and pulling them down when wholesale prices are high.

How energy subsidies affect the cost of clean energy

A key problem is that the anchor price is not particularly low. According to Lazard Bank’s annual levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) report of June 2025 “on an unsubsidised $/MWh basis, renewable energy remains the most cost-competitive form of generation.”

It puts utility-scale solar power in a range of $38-$78/MWh. For onshore wind, the range is $37-$86/MWh and for offshore wind $70-$157/MWh.

However, UK solar and onshore wind is costing more than even the higher end of these ranges. UK offshore wind, by contrast, looks internationally competitive, but it still costs more than either solar or onshore wind.

UK solar developers in the AR6 licensing round were awarded 3.3 GW of new capacity at a strike price of £50.07/MWh, which sounds fine, but these are 2012 prices. In today’s money that is £72.53/MWh or $99/MWh. 990 MW of onshore wind capacity was awarded at a slightly higher price, and 3.3 GW of offshore wind at £85.60/MWh in 2025 prices.

Nuclear will be even more expensive. Hinkley Point C was awarded a strike price of £89.50/MWh, which inflation has pushed up to over £130/MWh today, and the plant is not expected to be complete until sometime after 2030. As strike prices are linked to inflation, all this new capacity will have higher strike prices by the time it starts to generate power.

The more the UK electricity system is dominated by zero fuel cost generation, the lower wholesale electricity prices should be. But as wholesale prices fall, the subsidy cost will rise under the CfD system. In other words, more of an energy bill will be made up of subsidies, or policy costs, and less by the wholesale price of either electricity or gas.

Rising energy bills: Consumers to bear the cost of the energy transition

And there are more levies on the way. About three quarters of the estimated nearly £22 billion allocated to carbon capture and storage (CCS) over 25 years will be funded by levies on consumer bills.

Hydrogen production will be supported by the hydrogen production business model, which will help producers address the gap between fuel prices and the cost of hydrogen production. A gas shipper obligation will be levied on gas shippers. Both will ultimately be paid for by consumers.

The situation for businesses looks particularly stark. They are not covered by the energy price cap, most pay VAT at a rate of 20% rather than the 5% which applies to households, and they also have to pay the climate change levy, which was introduced in 2001, and applies to all fuels with the aim of promoting energy efficiency and reducing industrial greenhouse gas emissions.

The approach has been to raise money from the users of an energy commodity to pay for its development, which appears at first glance to be fair. But the result is that electricity, which is increasingly low carbon, is more heavily taxed than gas.

This makes little sense, when much higher rates of electrification are required to achieve the country’s energy transition goals, which, in turn, also means that the cost of electricity will become ever more central to UK industrial competitiveness.

As a result, while the UK’s emissions trading system incentivises low-carbon power generation over unabated fossil fuels, the tax/subsidy structure overall creates a disincentive to use electricity of any kind. The UK is taxing heavily want it wants – electricity – and not what it wants to deter: fossil fuels. Little wonder, then, that the country’s electrification rate is so stubbornly low.

