The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

ScottishPower vows to create 300 jobs by end of year amid ongoing investment 

ScottishPower aims for 300 new jobs by 2026 and a further 2,000 by 2027.

October 6th 2025, 11:36 am Updated: October 6th 2025, 11:36 am
3 min read
A ScottishPower employee standing near grid transmission infrastructure.© Image: SP Energy Networks
A ScottishPower employee standing near grid transmission infrastructure.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

Spanish-backed ScottishPower has opened a new office in Edinburgh as it pledged to create 300 new jobs by the end of the year.

Additionally, the Iberdrola subsidiary vowed to create another 2,000 jobs through 2027, with 80% of these positions based in Scotland, the firm said.

The news served to kick off the Global Investment Summit in Edinburgh this week as ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson welcomed first minister John Swinney to his firm’s new premises.

Anderson said: “Alongside our Glasgow HQ, and depots up and down the country, our new Edinburgh office gives us an additional base as we recruit faster than we’ve ever done before to support our ambitious growth plans.”

The Edinburgh site will be home to the SP Energy Networks business and will serve as a base of operations for the firm’s electricity transmission teams, which include those building subsea links off the coast of Scotland.

Nicola Connelly, CEO at SP Energy Networks, First Minster, John Swinney, Keith Anderson, CEO at ScottishPower with SP Energy Networks apprentices and graduates. © Supplied by ScottishPower
(LtoR): Nicola Connelly, CEO at SP Energy Networks, First Minster, John Swinney, Keith Anderson, CEO at ScottishPower with SP Energy Networks apprentices and graduates.

Swinney commented: “As the Global Investment Summit gets underway in Edinburgh, ScottishPower are setting a shining example of how the transition to green energy can create real financial opportunity – helping benefit businesses and Scotland’s economy.”

ScottishPower also reiterated its previous pledge of £10 billion of investment in the UK’s transmission network.

It initially unveiled the plans in December, following the submission of its plans to the Ofgem regulator.

Previously, SP Energy Networks said it planned to double its transmission workforce, creating 1,400 new directly employed jobs and supporting another 11,000 in the supply chain.

“ScottishPower’s investment in Scotland will drive economic growth and support thousands of high-quality, sustainable jobs – many of them based at their fantastic new Edinburgh Park base,” the first minister added.

ScottishPower welcomes Grangemouth workers with new jobs

First minister John Swinney at her firm's Edinburgh base at SP Energy Networks Edinburgh offices with a graduate. © Supplied by ScottishPower
First minister John Swinney at her firm’s Edinburgh base at SP Energy Networks Edinburgh offices with a graduate.

Anderson bigged up Scotland’s engineering heritage as he claimed it was “practically born” in the country.

Scottish Power has claimed that its job creation ambitions would serve as a “lifeline” for Grangemouth oil refinery workers who were facing redundancy after the site’s closure.

SP Energy Networks chief executive Nicola Connelly joined Swinney and Anderson to meet meet with apprentices and new recruits, including new-starts who have joined from Grangemouth after losing their jobs.

Now, under ScottishPower, the former refinery workers will turn their attention to underwater electrical connections, such as Eastern Green Link 1 and 4.

Workers walk through the Grangemouth site after being told about the closure.

Anderson commented: “Engineering was practically born in Scotland, is a major Scottish success story, and we’re proud to be at the helm building the next tranche of critical infrastructure to power economic growth.

“The grid is the energy backbone, and with demand rapidly increasing, we need to reinforce and build more of it.

“Our investment commitments are about more than just infrastructure, we’re creating high-quality, long-term jobs both in our company and right across the supply chain.”

Tags