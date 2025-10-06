Spanish-backed ScottishPower has opened a new office in Edinburgh as it pledged to create 300 new jobs by the end of the year.

Additionally, the Iberdrola subsidiary vowed to create another 2,000 jobs through 2027, with 80% of these positions based in Scotland, the firm said.

The news served to kick off the Global Investment Summit in Edinburgh this week as ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson welcomed first minister John Swinney to his firm’s new premises.

Anderson said: “Alongside our Glasgow HQ, and depots up and down the country, our new Edinburgh office gives us an additional base as we recruit faster than we’ve ever done before to support our ambitious growth plans.”

The Edinburgh site will be home to the SP Energy Networks business and will serve as a base of operations for the firm’s electricity transmission teams, which include those building subsea links off the coast of Scotland.

© Supplied by ScottishPower

Swinney commented: “As the Global Investment Summit gets underway in Edinburgh, ScottishPower are setting a shining example of how the transition to green energy can create real financial opportunity – helping benefit businesses and Scotland’s economy.”

ScottishPower also reiterated its previous pledge of £10 billion of investment in the UK’s transmission network.

It initially unveiled the plans in December, following the submission of its plans to the Ofgem regulator.

Previously, SP Energy Networks said it planned to double its transmission workforce, creating 1,400 new directly employed jobs and supporting another 11,000 in the supply chain.

“ScottishPower’s investment in Scotland will drive economic growth and support thousands of high-quality, sustainable jobs – many of them based at their fantastic new Edinburgh Park base,” the first minister added.

ScottishPower welcomes Grangemouth workers with new jobs

© Supplied by ScottishPower

Anderson bigged up Scotland’s engineering heritage as he claimed it was “practically born” in the country.

Scottish Power has claimed that its job creation ambitions would serve as a “lifeline” for Grangemouth oil refinery workers who were facing redundancy after the site’s closure.

SP Energy Networks chief executive Nicola Connelly joined Swinney and Anderson to meet meet with apprentices and new recruits, including new-starts who have joined from Grangemouth after losing their jobs.

Now, under ScottishPower, the former refinery workers will turn their attention to underwater electrical connections, such as Eastern Green Link 1 and 4.

Anderson commented: “Engineering was practically born in Scotland, is a major Scottish success story, and we’re proud to be at the helm building the next tranche of critical infrastructure to power economic growth.

“The grid is the energy backbone, and with demand rapidly increasing, we need to reinforce and build more of it.

“Our investment commitments are about more than just infrastructure, we’re creating high-quality, long-term jobs both in our company and right across the supply chain.”