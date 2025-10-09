A controversial power connector between the UK and France has hit a roadblock as regional French authorities have denied use of the country’s seabed.

The Aquind interconnector was denied a maritime concession, allowing it to use a portion of French waters, by the Seine-Maritime department.

According to its government, the project had failed to demonstrate that it holds national-level public interest.

It added that France’s Directorate General for Energy and Climate (DGEC) had said that the project could constitute a burden for consumers and did not meet European network planning criteria.

The Aquind interconnector has previously advanced through the UK approval process and is currently awaiting a final decision from the secretary of state.

In addition, it received its environmental permission from French authorities in July.

The project’s French director, Martin Dubourg, said in a statement: “We are surprised by this decision, given the growing need for interconnection identified at the European level, particularly between France and Great Britain, and the policies implemented in this respect.”

The £1.35-billion high voltage direct current (HVDC) power link would have a capacity of 2GW and would make landfall between Pourville in France and Portsmouth in the UK.

Under the plan, the cable will run 150 miles (242km) between the Lovedean substation in Hampshire and the Barnabos substation in Normandy.

Having been proposed in 2016, the project had a setback in 2022 when then business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng refused to approve the project.

However, this decision was overturned in 2023 as part of a High Court judicial review.

The Aquind interconnector has raised national security concerns from the UK Ministry of Defence over the project’s links to Russian businessmen.

One of the power link’s part-owners is Ukrainian-born British citizen Alexander Temerko, who has previously been linked to Russian government positions and arms suppliers to the Russian military.