National Grid has shipped the last of four 200-tonne transformers destined for the Yorkshire GREEN Monk Fryston substation.

The transformer will be delivered from Goole Docks on a specialist vehicle over 80m long under police escort and at low speed.

The transformer will travel along the road network via the M62 westbound, A1(M) northbound and A63 before arriving at Monk Fryston Substation on Rawfield Lane.

National Grid has scheduled the delivery to take place in the daytime as it aims to minimise disruptions, with a rolling road closure to take place for parts of the convoy’s journey.

A National Grid spokesperson said: “Our thanks go to local communities for their support, patience and understanding as we approach completion of these supergrid transformer deliveries. We have been able to limit the potential for disruption as much as possible thanks to careful planning and working in close collaboration with the police and highways agencies.

“Supergrid transformers are essential to our project to upgrade and reinforce the high-voltage energy network in Yorkshire and further afield. Upgrading the grid will help connect more home-grown British energy, supporting increased demand as well as boosting local economies, creating jobs, and providing clean, more affordable energy.”

This is the final supergrid transformer to be delivered to the under-construction substation at Monk Fryston, with one further delivery scheduled to Overton in the coming weeks.

National Grid previously delivered another transformer in July this year for the Yorkshire GREEN project.

The upgrades form part of the company’s Great Grid Upgrade programme, which aims to upgrade and reinforce the UK’s network. As part of the programme, eight supergrid transformers were delivered to substations in Overton and Monk Fryston.

The company previously awarded a series of deals to multiple companies under two parts of its £59-billion high voltage direct current supply chain framework.

These will help deliver various projects in the Great Grid Upgrade, including the Eastern Green Link 4, Sealink and Lionlink cables.