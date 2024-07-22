SSE partners with Gilkes Energy to develop Loch Fearna pumped hydropower project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydro

SSE partners with Gilkes Energy to develop Loch Fearna pumped hydropower project

By Michael Behr
22/07/2024, 3:41 pm
© Supplied by SSEThe Loch Fearna hydro project will connect to SSE Renewables' reservoir at Loch Quoich.

SSE has formed a joint venture with Gilkes Energy to push development of the Loch Fearna pumped storage hydropower scheme in Scotland’s Great Glen.

The Fearna Pumped Storage Hydro project, which SSE is co-developing the project alongside a consortium led by Gilkes Energy, will be located at the western end of Glengarry around 25km west of Invergarry.

The development plan includes tunnels and a new power station connecting SSE Renewables’ existing reservoir at Loch Quoich with an upper reservoir at Loch Fearna.

The proposed development would have up to 1.8GW in generating capacity and be capable of producing around 37GWh of stored energy capacity.

The project has already secured a grid connection offer totalling 1.795GW.

A request for a scoping opinion for the project is currently before Scottish Government ministers and consultation has already commenced with consulting local communities and organisations.

It is expected a planning consent application would be submitted to Scottish Government ministers in due course, and if consented for development, Fearna could be one of the largest pumped storage hydro projects in the UK.

The project could reach commercial operations in the mid-2030s, subject to reaching a final investment decision.

Expanding hydropower capacity

Trade bodies had previously called on the Conservative Government to back pumped hydro, among other long-term energy storage systems.

Scottish Renewables and the British Hydropower Association said that the technology could help deliver cost savings of up to £680 million per year by 2050.

The Loch Fearna hydropower is among 6.85GW of pumped projects currently in development across the UK. These include SSE’s Coire Glas, Drax Group’s Cruachan 2 expansion and the Balmacaan Estate’s Glen Earrach project.

The projects would help end a 40-year period where no new pumped storage capacity has been added.

Pumped hydro

Head of investment management for hydro at SSE Renewables Ross Turbet said: “As the UK transitions to net zero, the development of additional pumped storage hydro projects will be crucial for energy security and for balancing an increasingly renewables-led energy system during periods when the wind doesn’t blow, and the sun doesn’t shine.

“The proposed Fearna project is a welcome addition to our development pipeline of pumped storage hydro projects, which also includes our proposal to develop what could be one of Britain’s biggest pumped storage schemes in 40 years at Coire Glas and our intention to convert our existing Sloy Power Station into a pumped storage facility.

“Our vision for the delivery of pumped energy storage solutions for a net zero Britain demonstrates SSE Renewables’ ongoing commitment to optimising the value of our existing hydro assets while investing in new hydro projects as part of our wider renewable portfolio.”

Gilkes Energy managing director Carl Crompton added: “We are delighted to launch, in partnership with SSE Renewables, the Fearna Pumped Storage project.

“Energy storage allows energy produced during times of excess generation (mainly wind) to be stored and released later when there is a deficit of renewable energy. Pumped storage hydro projects are in effect very large water batteries and the technology behind these projects is very mature and robust. PSH projects can easily last for 100+ years with no degradation in performance.

“The recent publication of the Government Consultation on Long Duration Electricity Storage (LDES) support, likely to be a ‘Cap & Floor’ mechanism, is also a significant step forward. This consultation recognises both the value of pumped storage hydro, but also the challenge of financing such capital intensive and long lead time projects.

“The proposed Cap & Floor mechanism has been used successfully to bring multiple interconnector projects to fruition, and we hope a similar mechanism will unlock the financing of a number of PSH projects. We look forward to bringing this pioneering project to fruition.”

