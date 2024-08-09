SSE reaches major milestone on Coire Glas pumped storage hydro in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydro

SSE reaches major milestone on Coire Glas pumped storage hydro in Scotland

By Mathew Perry
09/08/2024, 12:49 pm Updated: 09/08/2024, 1:33 pm

SSE has reached a major milestone on its Coire Glas pumped storage hydropower scheme with the completion of exploratory tunnelling in the Scottish Highlands.

The 1.3 GW Coire Glas project is set to be the first large-scale pumped storage scheme developed in the UK in 40 years.

The Scottish government gave its approval to the project, situated in the Great Glen near Loch Lochy, in 2020.

Once complete, the scheme will provide 30 GWh of long duration electricity storage, enough to power around three million British homes.

Using excess energy from the grid, SSE will pump water 500 metres uphill from Loch Lochy to an upper reservoir created by the construction of a 90 metre high dam.

© Image: SSE
Tunnelling works at the Coire Glas pumped storage hydropower scheme in the Scottish Highlands.

The reservoir will store enough water to fill 11,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, which can be released when wind power output is low and electricity demand is high.

Work started on the 1.2km tunnel in 2022, and SSE said it could spend up to £1.5 billion on constructing Coire Glas given “the right market investment framework”.

Approximately five metres high and four and a half metres wide, the tunnel cuts into the hillside around the proposed site of the underground powerhouse complex.

SSE said the construction will help gather accurate information on the geological conditions to inform the detailed design for the main works.

Coire Glas subject to ‘cap and floor’

SSE Renewables said it hopes to make a final investment decision on the project in late 2025 or early 2026.

The decision rests on the firm being successful in the “administrative allocation of an investable cap and floor mechanism”.

The UK government is currently developing the mechanism, which is similar to the Contracts for Differences scheme, to overcome investment barriers in energy storage.

© Supplied by SSE
SSE’s Coire Glas project.

Alongside pumped hydro, other eligible technologies include flow batteries, compressed air and liquid air energy storage systems.

If the project gets the go ahead, SSE said main construction at Coire Glas could start in the second half of 2026.

SSE Renewables director of development for Coire Glas Mike Seaton said completing the tunnelling is a “positive step forward in de-risking the project”.

“The works progressed to plan, and samples of the materials excavated from within the hillside are currently being analysed,” Seaton said.

“This phase of the project is an engineering challenge in itself and we are learning a huge amount as we progress the works.”

Scottish pumped hydro schemes

There are numerous pumped storage hydro schemes under development in Scotland, which if constructed will more than double current UK capacity.

A recent report commissioned by Scottish Renewables estimated that six of these schemes could create almost 15,000 jobs and generate up to £5.8 billion for the UK economy by 2035.

In addition to Coire Glas, major schemes under development in Scotland include the Cruachan II expansion in Argyll and the Glen Earrach project near Loch Ness.

SSE is also developing the Loch Fearna project in a joint venture with Gilkes Energy.

 

