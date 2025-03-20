Inverness jobs growth on back of pumped hydro projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydro

Inverness jobs growth on back of pumped hydro projects

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
20/03/2025, 3:29 pm Updated: 20/03/2025, 3:30 pm
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Image: SSETunnelling works at the Coire Glas pumped storage hydropower scheme in the Scottish Highlands.
Tunnelling works at the Coire Glas pumped storage hydropower scheme in the Scottish Highlands.

Power generation firm Excitation & Engineering Services (EES) is expanding operations its operations to the Scottish Highlands amid a boom in energy investment in the region.

EES said its new Inverness base will strengthen its ability to support its customers in the power sector as investment in hydroelectric and long duration energy storage (LDES) projects “continues to grow”.

This includes the 1.3 GW Coire Glas project, set to be the first large-scale pumped storage scheme developed in the UK in 40 years.

SSE Renewables is developing the £1.5 billion project in the Great Glen near Loch Lochy, around 50 miles from Inverness.

When complete, the Coire Glas scheme will double the UK’s LDES capacity.

With nine other pumped hydro schemes in development in Scotland, EES has launched a recruitment campaign for two engineers with local expertise to capitalise on opportunities in the region, “with potential for further expansion”.

Inverness base

EES director Ryan Kavanagh said establishing an Inverness base is a “major step towards enhancing our support for the region’s power generation industry”.

“With more investment flowing into renewable energy, it’s crucial that we can offer specialised, responsive support locally,” he said.

© Supplied by SSE
Aerial view of Loch Lochy, where the Coire Glas scheme will be built.

“This office will help us serve our customers, improve collaboration with plant operators and support the maintenance and improvement of Scotland’s electricity supply.”

EES founder and director Douglas Cope said the growing sector is a “great opportunity for engineers to develop their careers”.

Cope founded the Tamworth-based firm in 2011 alongside a group of electrical engineers from firms including RWE and Alstom.

“Scotland has a wealth of talent and we want to contribute to the region’s growth while fostering local expertise,” Cope said.

Scotland pumped hydro boom

Pumped storage projects and other hydropower schemes have gained renewed traction in recent years as the UK looks to improve the reliability of the electricity grid in peak times when wind and solar generation is low.

Last year, the UK government introduced a cap-and-floor mechanism to support investment in LDES, including pumped hydro.

Developers including SSE, Drax, Foresight Group, Statera and Norway’s state-owned Statkraft are among developers advancing nine pumped hydro projects across Scotland, including the Glean Earrach, Loch Fearna and Cruachan schemes.

Altogether, a 2023 BiGGAR Economics report found delivering just six of the Scottish projects could create almost 15,000 jobs and generate up to £5.8 billion in economic benefits by 2035.

Tags