Inverness jobs growth on back of pumped hydro projects

Power generation firm Excitation & Engineering Services (EES) is expanding operations its operations to the Scottish Highlands amid a boom in energy investment in the region.

EES said its new Inverness base will strengthen its ability to support its customers in the power sector as investment in hydroelectric and long duration energy storage (LDES) projects “continues to grow”.

This includes the 1.3 GW Coire Glas project, set to be the first large-scale pumped storage scheme developed in the UK in 40 years.

SSE Renewables is developing the £1.5 billion project in the Great Glen near Loch Lochy, around 50 miles from Inverness.

When complete, the Coire Glas scheme will double the UK’s LDES capacity.

With nine other pumped hydro schemes in development in Scotland, EES has launched a recruitment campaign for two engineers with local expertise to capitalise on opportunities in the region, “with potential for further expansion”.

Inverness base

EES director Ryan Kavanagh said establishing an Inverness base is a “major step towards enhancing our support for the region’s power generation industry”.

“With more investment flowing into renewable energy, it’s crucial that we can offer specialised, responsive support locally,” he said.

© Supplied by SSE

“This office will help us serve our customers, improve collaboration with plant operators and support the maintenance and improvement of Scotland’s electricity supply.”

EES founder and director Douglas Cope said the growing sector is a “great opportunity for engineers to develop their careers”.

Cope founded the Tamworth-based firm in 2011 alongside a group of electrical engineers from firms including RWE and Alstom.

“Scotland has a wealth of talent and we want to contribute to the region’s growth while fostering local expertise,” Cope said.

Scotland pumped hydro boom

Pumped storage projects and other hydropower schemes have gained renewed traction in recent years as the UK looks to improve the reliability of the electricity grid in peak times when wind and solar generation is low.

Last year, the UK government introduced a cap-and-floor mechanism to support investment in LDES, including pumped hydro.

Developers including SSE, Drax, Foresight Group, Statera and Norway’s state-owned Statkraft are among developers advancing nine pumped hydro projects across Scotland, including the Glean Earrach, Loch Fearna and Cruachan schemes.

Altogether, a 2023 BiGGAR Economics report found delivering just six of the Scottish projects could create almost 15,000 jobs and generate up to £5.8 billion in economic benefits by 2035.