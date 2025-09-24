The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Hydro

Drax’s Cruachan power station evacuated after explosion report

While smoke was detected, no injuries were reported and investigation is underway.

September 24th 2025, 11:42 am Updated: September 24th 2025, 11:42 am
2 min read
Michael Behr

The Cruachan pumped hydropower station was evacuated following the detection of smoke and reports of an explosion at the facility on Loch Awe in Argyll.

According to the power station’s operator, Drax Group, “smoke was detected” at the facility, leading to the alarm being raised.

Police Scotland received reports of an explosion with emergency services called to the facility at 17:20 on Tuesday 23 September.

The facility was evacuated with no reports of injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) despatched four fire engines to the Cruachan power station. The service said that no flames were detected, but the facility was monitored to ensure there was no threat of fire.

The fire engines departed around 20:00.

A Drax spokesperson said: “An investigation into the cause of the incident is now under way.”

Police Scotland added: “Enquiries were carried out and there is no further police involvement.”

Inside Cruachan power station © Courtesy Drax (owners of cruacha
Cruachan power station opened 55 years ago, on October 16 1965. 

The Cruachan Power Station was opened by Queen Elizabeth II on October 15, 1965 with full capacity reached in 1967.

Drax has earmarked £80m to refurbish the Cruachan pumped storage hydro station.

In addition, Cruachan is set to undergo a £500 million expansion with exploratory ground works currently underway.

This includes building a new underground pumped storage hydropower plant adjacent to the existing Cruachan facility, boosting the site’s total generation capacity by 600MW to hit 1.04GW.

Drax expects to take a final investment decision on the project in 2026. When completed in 2030, it will be the first new pumped storage plant in the UK in more than four decades and is expected to create up to 1,000 jobs.

However, Drax declined to enter the Cruachan 2 expansion into the UK government long-duration energy storage (LDES) cap and floor support scheme.

The company said that a “significant rise in the capital costs” associated with the expansion meant the “recoverability of all capital invested in the project remains unclear”.

It added that it will retain the option to participate in any potential future rounds.

