A “significant” UK pension fund has acquired a portfolio of seven run of river hydro schemes in the Scottish Highlands for an undisclosed sum.

Asset manager Dalmore Capital spearheaded the transaction on behalf of the unnamed fund.

The hydro schemes are in Glen Etive, famed for being location of James Bond’s family home in the movie Skyfall. The projects were developed by Dickins Hydro Resources, a major shareholder in Edge Hydro Investments which sold the assets to Dalmore.

© Supplied by Dalmore Capital

Dalmore, which is itself being acquired by Royal London Asset Management, adds the portfolio boasting 5.95MW production capacity to a similar deal done in January, when it acquired nine run of river hydro assets with 6.6MW of capacity from Triple Point Energy Transition for £44.1 million.

Prior to this, TENT Holdings, a subsidiary of the Triple Point investment trust, had purchased the portfolio of nine hydro schemes, also in Scotland, for £46.5 million in March 2021 and generated over £9m in income from the assets in its four years of ownership.

Dalmore, which manages around £6 billion of capital and owns 130 infrastructure assets, said the deal in Glen Etive offered “similar rationale” and the combination of the two hydro portfolios offers “potential for synergies”.

It said the new portfolio is “highly cash generative with revenues backed by long term feed-in-tariffs, benefiting from RPI indexation and providing protection against downside exposure to the wholesale electricity market”.

Dalmore chief investment officer Alistair Ray said: “Our second investment in the hydro sector in quick succession demonstrates the value we see in owning these assets; they are high-yielding and low-risk renewable generators, key to delivering a net zero grid mix which can balance grid supply with ever increasing demand of consumers.”

Dalmore investors, which include global institutions, also own stakes in the Thames Tideway Tunnel, Cadent Gas and Anglian Water Group.