BP to boost hydrogen team as energy giant seeks 10% of global market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

BP to boost hydrogen team as energy giant seeks 10% of global market

BP (LON: BP)  is to beef up its hydrogen team, according to a news report, with a new leader and plans to recruit dozens of staff.
By Allister Thomas
15/06/2022, 2:03 pm Updated: 15/06/2022, 2:07 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© PRESS AND JOURNALBP hydrogen
BP, North Sea Headquarters, Dyce, Aberdeen.

BP (LON: BP)  is to beef up its hydrogen team, according to a news report, with a new leader and plans to recruit dozens of staff.

The energy giant intends to hire 100 people to the hydrogen team this year, Reuters reports, to be headed up by veteran BP executive Felipe Arbelaez.

It comes as BP today announced it is taking over the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, one of the largest clean energy projects in the world.

The deal could see it become one of the largest producers of green hydrogen globally.

Changes to the team are expected to take effect on July 1, with the hydrogen division covering six regional team leaders and two separate teams dedicated to integration of hydrogen in BP operations.

Last year the energy giant appointed former RWE Renewables CEO Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath as new vice president for gas and low carbon energy.

She took up the role in March and this is seen as one of the first major changes she had brought on.

The 100 hires this year follow a similar number in 2021, BP said, as it seek to capture 10% of the global market.

Scepticism has reigned over the market for hydrogen in areas like domestic heating, with critics arguing the case for electrification as a more cost-effective solution.

Blue hydrogen – derived from natural gas – has also received criticism over its climate credentials.

However the invasion of Ukraine and European gas crisis has put further emphasis on the potential of green hydrogen, derived from renewables.

Germany, which relies heavily on Moscow for energy, is increasingly seeking to ramp up hydrogen as an alternative.

BP expects hydrogen to reach up to 15% of the global energy mix by 2050, at between 380 to 450 million tonnes per year

Arbalaez told Reuters that the hydrogen market “doesn’t exist in reality today” but government ambitions are moving away from oil and gas.

“Those ambitions are accelerating and the need for security of supply of energy, particularly in the European context on the back of the Ukrainian conflict, really accelerating the desire to develop alternatives.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts