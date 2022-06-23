Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Electric Hydrogen startup raises $198 million for plants to produce green fuel

Electric Hydrogen, a startup aiming to slash the cost of green hydrogen by offering pre-designed manufacturing facilities, raised $198 million in a series B funding round, as investors bet on a future powered by the climate-friendly fuel.
By Bloomberg
23/06/2022, 7:45 am Updated: 23/06/2022, 7:47 am
© Bloombergelectric hydrogen

Based outside Boston, designs plants that will extract hydrogen from water using renewable energy, a process that releases no carbon into the atmosphere. While other companies, including Bloom Energy Corp. and Cummins Inc., sell machines that handle this task, known as  electrolyzers, Electric Hydrogen will provide the entire plant. Chief Executive Officer Raffi Garabedian said this is key to boosting efficiency and cutting costs.

The plants, which the company has not yet deployed in the field, will each require 100 megawatts of electricity and will be able to produce as much as 48 tons of hydrogen per day, depending on the source of electricity. Customers that want more output can order another plant.

“We’re able to condense all the infrastructure into a much smaller footprint, and that reduces the cost,” Garabedian said in an interview.

Fifth Wall Climate Technology Fund led the funding round, which also included S2G Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank and Trinity Capital. Industrial heavyweights Honeywell International Inc. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. also participated, along with mining giant Rio Tinto Plc and the venture arm of Norwegian oil company Equinor. Used in either turbines or fuel cells, hydrogen can generate power without producing carbon dioxide, and it’s seen as a potential method to help decarbonize industries such as shipping, cement and steelmaking.

Garabedian formerly served as chief technology officer at First Solar Inc., and he compares the current “mad scramble” to deploy hydrogen technology to the early days of the solar industry, when many projects relied on subsidies. Eventually, he said, those subsidies will vanish, leaving only the technologies that are cost-competitive.

“That withdrawal leaves a lot of carnage in its wake, and I think the same thing’s going to happen here,” he said.

