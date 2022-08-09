Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

US Hydrogen scanning solutions provider H2scan has appointed an Aberdeen-based businessman to head up its European expansion.

Jordan Ferguson, who joins H2scan as European director, has been tasked with driving the business into new markets as the company broadens its focus into the growing hydrogen economy.

He brings a “wealth of experience” to the role, having previously managed corporate development and acquisitions for Hutcheon Mearns and been chief operating officer for Valor Energy.

Mr Ferguson has also held higher management roles at TDC Parsons Peebles and Sulzer.

© Supplied by thinkPR

Despite taking up the new position, he will continues his role as founding director for UK business consulting firms Imperium Experts and Bio Technical Limited.

In the next three to six months, H2scan aims to grow its UK and European headcount with bold expansion plans.

With a well-established customer base in the region, the company will continue to service clients, alongside taking new technologies to market to support the roll out of hydrogen.

Mr Ferguson, who will work out of Aberdeen, said: “I am delighted to be joining H2scan as the company looks to grow its profile in the European market.

“This is a particularly exciting time for the company as it looks to implement its aggressive growth plans which I am hugely excited to be a part of.

“There are a lot of opportunities in the hydrogen market in which many of our technologies are suited.

“H2scan has a continued focus on delivering world class solutions to the OEM, critical projects and engineering service markets.”

H2scan has seen significant growth with its new Gen-5 hydrogen sensor technology, and has recently closed a $70 million investment round to help fund its expansion.

Company chief executive, Dave Meyers said: “As the hydrogen economy unfolds, we see great opportunities opening for our sensing technology and two of the largest are in Europe and in the battery safety market. Jordan brings extensive knowledge and experience to the H2scan team, and I look forward to working with him to help make hydrogen projects in the European market safer.”