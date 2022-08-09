Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

H2scan appoints Aberdeen businessman to drive European expansion

US Hydrogen scanning solutions provider H2scan has appointed an Aberdeen-based businessman to head up its European expansion.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/08/2022, 7:03 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergThe chemical symbol for hydrogen on a storage tank during the final stages of construction at Iberdola SA's Puertollano green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, Spain, on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
The chemical symbol for hydrogen on a storage tank during the final stages of construction at Iberdola SA's Puertollano green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, Spain, on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

US Hydrogen scanning solutions provider H2scan has appointed an Aberdeen-based businessman to head up its European expansion.

Jordan Ferguson, who joins H2scan as European director, has been tasked with driving the business into new markets as the company broadens its focus into the growing hydrogen economy.

He brings a “wealth of experience” to the role, having previously managed corporate development and acquisitions for Hutcheon Mearns and been chief operating officer for Valor Energy.

Mr Ferguson has also held higher management roles at TDC Parsons Peebles and Sulzer.

© Supplied by thinkPR
H2scan European Director, Jordan Ferguson

Despite taking up the new position, he will continues his role as founding director for UK business consulting firms Imperium Experts and Bio Technical Limited.

In the next three to six months, H2scan aims to grow its UK and European headcount with bold expansion plans.

With a well-established customer base in the region, the company will continue to service clients, alongside taking new technologies to market to support the roll out of hydrogen.

Mr Ferguson, who will work out of Aberdeen, said: “I am delighted to be joining H2scan as the company looks to grow its profile in the European market.

“This is a particularly exciting time for the company as it looks to implement its aggressive growth plans which I am hugely excited to be a part of.

“There are a lot of opportunities in the hydrogen market in which many of our technologies are suited.

“H2scan has a continued focus on delivering world class solutions to the OEM, critical projects and engineering service markets.”

H2scan has seen significant growth with its new Gen-5 hydrogen sensor technology, and has recently closed a $70 million investment round to help fund its expansion.

Company chief executive, Dave Meyers said: “As the hydrogen economy unfolds, we see great opportunities opening for our sensing technology and two of the largest are in Europe and in the battery safety market. Jordan brings extensive knowledge and experience to the H2scan team, and I look forward to working with him to help make hydrogen projects in the European market safer.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts