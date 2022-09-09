Spirit Energy among 13 new Hydrogen UK members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Spirit Energy among 13 new Hydrogen UK members

Hydrogen UK is eyeing further growth after adding a baker’s dozen to its membership in recent months.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/09/2022, 4:37 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Bloombergnew Hydrogen UK members
The chemical symbol for hydrogen on a storage tank during the final stages of construction at Iberdola SA's Puertollano green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, Spain, on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Hydrogen UK is eyeing further growth after adding a baker’s dozen to its membership in recent months.

Since April, 13 new companies have joined the trade body, meaning its organisation has doubled in size since its launch in December 2021.

Oil supermajor ExxonMobil, north Sea firm Spirit Energy and Aberdeen-based development body the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) are among the new entrants.

The recent additions to the UK’s largest hydrogen trade body takes its total membership to 46, further bolstering its expertise across the entire hydrogen value chain.

A number of the new members joined Hydrogen UK following its inaugural UK Hydrogen Investment Forum in July.

Organised in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the event featured a speech from, Kwasi Kwarteng who was announced as the UK’s new Chancellor earlier this week.

Born from the Hydrogen Taskforce, Hydrogen UK’s mission is to ensure that government and industry work together to accelerate the delivery of the low carbon fuel, which will be key in hitting net zero.

Covering every part of the value chain – from production and storage to networks and end use – the organisation is able to advise on moving from planning to delivery.

In terms of supply specialists, green hydrogen producer Lhyfe, Levidian, ExxonMobil, Spirit Energy and Vertex Hydrogen, which is building the UK’s first low-carbon hydrogen production plant, have all joined the trade body.

Companies enlisting from the storage and transport sector include Snam, H2GO Power, Phillips 66, Clugston and First Hydrogen.

The investment field is represented by Net Zero Technology Centre and Marubeni Europower, while the final new member is the UK’s leading accredited provider of compliance, technical and safety training, Develop Training Limited.

Hydrogen UK chief executive Clare Jackson said: “Seeing so many new members joining Hydrogen UK in the last four months is a big vote of confidence in our promotion of hydrogen as a key element in the energy transition. As the industry’s largest representative body, we are determined to scale hydrogen technology to deliver widespread, cost-effective decarbonisation across our society. We look forward to continuing our support of business and Government as we work together to create a sustainable energy system.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts