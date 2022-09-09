Spirit Energy among 13 new Hydrogen UK members

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hydrogen UK is eyeing further growth after adding a baker’s dozen to its membership in recent months.

Since April, 13 new companies have joined the trade body, meaning its organisation has doubled in size since its launch in December 2021.

Oil supermajor ExxonMobil, north Sea firm Spirit Energy and Aberdeen-based development body the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) are among the new entrants.

The recent additions to the UK’s largest hydrogen trade body takes its total membership to 46, further bolstering its expertise across the entire hydrogen value chain.

A number of the new members joined Hydrogen UK following its inaugural UK Hydrogen Investment Forum in July.

Organised in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the event featured a speech from, Kwasi Kwarteng who was announced as the UK’s new Chancellor earlier this week.

Born from the Hydrogen Taskforce, Hydrogen UK’s mission is to ensure that government and industry work together to accelerate the delivery of the low carbon fuel, which will be key in hitting net zero.

Covering every part of the value chain – from production and storage to networks and end use – the organisation is able to advise on moving from planning to delivery.

In terms of supply specialists, green hydrogen producer Lhyfe, Levidian, ExxonMobil, Spirit Energy and Vertex Hydrogen, which is building the UK’s first low-carbon hydrogen production plant, have all joined the trade body.

Companies enlisting from the storage and transport sector include Snam, H2GO Power, Phillips 66, Clugston and First Hydrogen.

The investment field is represented by Net Zero Technology Centre and Marubeni Europower, while the final new member is the UK’s leading accredited provider of compliance, technical and safety training, Develop Training Limited.

Hydrogen UK chief executive Clare Jackson said: “Seeing so many new members joining Hydrogen UK in the last four months is a big vote of confidence in our promotion of hydrogen as a key element in the energy transition. As the industry’s largest representative body, we are determined to scale hydrogen technology to deliver widespread, cost-effective decarbonisation across our society. We look forward to continuing our support of business and Government as we work together to create a sustainable energy system.”