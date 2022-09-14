CEO of electrolyser manufacturer ITM Power to step aside after 13 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

CEO of electrolyser manufacturer ITM Power to step aside after 13 years

The chief executive of hydrogen firm ITM Power (AIM: ITM) it to step down after more than a decade in the role.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
14/09/2022, 8:08 am Updated: 14/09/2022, 10:32 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ITM PowerPost Thumbnail

The chief executive of hydrogen firm ITM Power (AIM: ITM) it to step down after more than a decade in the role.

During his 13 years at the helm, Graham Cooley led the Sheffield-based electrolyser manufacturer through a period of “very significant growth and development”.

A process to find a replacement CEO is underway, and Mr Cooley will remain in charge at ITM Power until a successor is appointed.

Thereafter he will assume a senior strategic role in the company.

ITM has placed on record its “enormous gratitude and respect” for My Cooley’s leadership over the years.

And the board has expressed its delight that the company will “continue to benefit from his immense experience and expertise” in the hydrogen sector.

Mr Cooley said: “It has been a privilege to lead ITM Power through its transition from an R&D business to a world leading electrolyser manufacturing company. As we seek to become a global manufacturing powerhouse, now is a good time for me to step aside and hand over to someone with more experience in this area.

“The whole team at ITM Power has been a pleasure to work with and I look forward to working with a new CEO and continuing my involvement with the Group.”

Sir Roger Bone, chairman of ITM Power, said: “Graham’s contribution to this Company’s growth, over many years, is immeasurable. We are pleased that he has agreed to remain with the Company in a strategic role so that we may continue to benefit from his knowledge, wisdom, experience and relationships.

“On behalf of the Board, all of ITM Power’s staff and shareholders, I thank him for his efforts and vision in helping to create the business we are today.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts