Total Eren signs deal to explore carriers for hydrogen export

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Total Eren signs deal to explore carriers for hydrogen export

Australian developer Provaris (ASX:PV1) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Total Eren to examine import and export solutions for compressed hydrogen.
By Andrew Dykes
15/09/2022, 4:18 pm
© Supplied by ProvarisRender of Provaris' GH2 carrier.
Render of Provaris' GH2 carrier.

Australian developer Provaris (ASX:PV1) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Total Eren to examine import and export solutions for compressed hydrogen.

ASX-listed Provaris said the agreement would see the two co-operate on the development of projects that could eventually see the transport of green hydrogen from Total-led projects to markets in Asia and Europe.

These would use Provaris’ own proprietary vessel design. Dubbed Gaseous Hydrogen (GH2), these gas carriers are capable of carrying compressed hydrogen, and are currently designed on two variants, capable of carrying either 26,000 m3 or 120,000 m3 of gaseous hydrogen.

Part-owned by French energy major TotalEnergies, Total Eren develops, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy plants. It currently holds around 3.5GW of capacity in operation around the world, mainly in solar and wind, as well as a further development pipeline of some 4GW.

The group is also working on several large-scale green hydrogen projects, including in Latin America (Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), in Australia, and in Africa (Morocco, Egypt and Mauritania).

Alongside export opportunities for green hydrogen, Provaris said its co-operation with the develop will include evaluating a floating bulk compressed hydrogen storage solution, using its design concepts developed by Provaris.

Provaris said the two have identified “project opportunities” for further technical and commercial feasibility to be progressed.

The company is already involved in studies linked to the Tiwi H2 project in the north of Australia, and the HyEnergy scheme on the country’s west coast.

Provaris managing director and CEO Martin Carolan said: “Total Eren is an ambitious renewable energy company with a global portfolio of green hydrogen projects under development for import into markets that include Europe and Asia.

“Our discussions with Total Eren over time have identified a strong alignment on the commercial and technical benefits of compression for the storage and transport of hydrogen, and we look forward to a closer relationship to facilitate and accelerate the delivery of the first fleet of GH2 Carriers.”

The agreement follows news of a national tie-up between Germany and Canada last month which will see the two examine the feasibility of a transatlantic supply corridor for the green fuel.

However, some energy market observers are highly sceptical of such plans, not least when the technology is compared with incumbent gas transport options such as liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Liebreich Associates chief executive and BNEF founder Michael Liebreich called the Canada-Germany plans “hilarious” and suggested the transportation costs would be two or three times the cost of hydrogen production.

“There are lots of reasons we need clean hydrogen,” he added. “The point is, transporting hydrogen by ship is not going to be a thing. We need to focus on serious solutions.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts