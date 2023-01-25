Scottish energy storage firm Gravitricity appoints Gneiss to lead £40m funding drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Scottish energy storage firm Gravitricity appoints Gneiss to lead £40m funding drive

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
25/01/2023, 12:01 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by GravitricityGravitricity Gneiss funding drive

Gravitricity has selected corporate finance specialists Gneiss Energy to spearhead a £40 million funding drive.

It forms the backbone of the technology developer’s goal to build three energy storage demonstrator projects in the next five years.

Earlier this year, the Edinburgh-based firm unveiled its H2 FlexiStore, hailed as a ‘goldilocks’ solution to the future challenge of storing green hydrogen.

It involves the design of purpose-built underground lined rock shafts, capable of holding up to 100 tonnes of gas.

Gravitricity claims the construction of 1000 FlexiStores would meet 25% of the UK Government’s predicted 2050 hydrogen storage needs.

Underground hydrogen stores offer ‘goldilocks’ solution

The firm is already planning a full-scale demonstrator project in a former mine in the Czech Republic, as well as a purpose-built new shaft scheme in northern England.

In order to bring these projects to fruition, Gravitricity has brought on board Edinburgh and London based Gneiss to help raise the £40m needed to get the schemes off the ground.

Nick Edgar, head of cleantech and renewables at Gneiss, said: “Energy storage technologies will be fundamental to the energy transition, and we are already seeing strong interest in Gravitricity from strategic industrial investors, impact, specialist and hybrid funds.

“Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicts the energy storage market will grow by 21 percent annually with total global investment of £662 billion by 2040.

“Lithium batteries are inherently suited to shorter duration storage of around one to two hours; however, future energy scenarios will also require increasing amounts of longer duration capability for which lithium ion is not well suited.

“In addition, supply chain constraints and geopolitical uncertainty mean that home-grown solutions beyond batteries will be required.

“Gravitricity is developing technologies which will last for decades and can cycle rapidly between charge and discharge without any loss in performance, as well as offering long duration capabilities – all characteristics which will become increasingly valuable to grid operators as renewable penetration increases.

“In parallel, their H2 FlexiStore taps into the rapidly growing hydrogen market offering a ‘Goldilocks’, mid-scale hydrogen storage solution, with a capacity between large scale salt caverns and much smaller above-ground storage, which is ideally sized for the industrial hydrogen hubs of the future.”

Established in 2016, Gravitricity has grown to 17 staff, and has recently beefed up its board with specialist advisors including Good Energy founder Juliet Davenport, and ex-Crossrail director Simon Wright.

The company has already raised with £7.5 million, with around half private investment, alongside public support from the European Investment Bank (EIB), Innovate UK and BEIS.

Gravitricity’s commercial director Robin Lane says: “Gneiss is the ideal partner to help us attract the right kind of investor who will support us in this next phase of rapid growth.

“In parallel to our three pathfinder projects, we are also developing a portfolio of development sites worldwide, with project partners already in place in mainland Europe, South Africa, India, Pakistan and Chile.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts